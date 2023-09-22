IKEA Is Having A Huge Sale In Canada & You Can Save On Furniture, Kitchenware, Home Decor & More
There are even deals at the IKEA food court! 👀
If you're looking to save money on furniture, home decor, and more, IKEA is offering discounts on almost the entire store at locations in Canada!
This is the first-ever Hej Days sale at the furniture retailer and it's being called "IKEA Canada's biggest shopping event."
You can find savings for a limited time only, between September 22 and September 25, 2023, as the retailer celebrates its 80-year anniversary.
For IKEA Hej Days, all Canadian IKEA Family members get 50% off assembly, planning, click and collect, and delivery services from September 22 to September 25.
There are also savings on so many products including furniture, home decor and lighting.
You can get 15% off textiles like bedding, curtains, rugs, cushions and cushion covers, blankets, Table linen, clothing and accessories, and more.
Light fixtures, lamps, decorative lighting, smart lighting, outdoor lighting, bathroom lighting and light bulbs are 15% off as well.
IKEA is offering 15% off kitchenware and tableware like dinnerware, coffee and tea mugs, cookware, drinkware, cooking and baking supplies, cutlery, bakeware, napkins and napkin holders, and more.
Hej Days also has a 15% discount on home decor which includes wall art, plants, storage boxes, flower pots and stands, mirrors, candles and candle holders, vases, clocks, wrapping paper, gift bags, and more.
There are savings on products for babies and kids like storage and organization, beds, toys, and cribs.
If you're looking to save on bigger items at IKEA, this might be the Hej Days deal for you.
You can get 15% off home organization products which include bookcases, shelving units, storage cabinets, TV stands, dressers, wardrobes and closets, sideboards and buffets, clothes organizers, utility carts, portable kitchen islands, and more!
There are deals available at the IKEA food court in locations across the country for Hej Days as well.
At the IKEA Swedish Restaurant, you can get a buy one get one free discount on Friday, September 22 and when you purchase an eight-piece meatball plate, you'll get another eight-piece meatball plate for free.
From Saturday, September 23 to Sunday, September 24, you can get a traditional breakfast with sausage or a traditional breakfast with bacon at the food court for just $2 plus tax.
Then, on Monday, September 25, you'll get 20% off when you buy one haddock & fries at the IKEA Swedish Restaurant.
You can find IKEA stores — including pick-up locations and planning and design studios — in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.