7 IKEA Canada Loyalty Program Perks You Likely Didn't Know About That May Change How You Shop
Anyone can be an IKEA Family member. 🇸🇪 🇨🇦
IKEA Canada is one of the top places to get furniture, home décor, kitchen accessories and so much more.
However, if you're an avid IKEA fan, you might want to join the IKEA loyalty program – dubbed the IKEA Family – to get the best deals.
Not only do you get good discounts as a member of the IKEA Family in Canada, you can also get access to free food, contests and a whole lot more.
And joining it is completely free for everyone.
So, if this seems like something you'd be interested in, here's everything you didn't know about the IKEA loyalty program.
Member-only discounts
If you sign up for the IKEA Family card, you can get access to some specific "member-only" discounts.
When you're shopping in-person or online, look out of the blue Family Member tags to get those exclusive deals which are happening all the time.
Free coffee and tea
Need a bit of a pick-me-up when you're shopping? If so, you can get free coffee or tea to enjoy while you shop.
All you need to do is flash your IKEA family card at an in-store restaurant and you can sling back some hot brown or a cuppa as you shop.
Sell-back program
With this initiative, you can sell-back your old IKEA furniture for in-store credit.
Not only does this keep something from going into the landfill, but it also allows you to get some money to put towards new stuff you want or need!
Keep in mind that the amount of store credit you get will be directly related to the condition of what you're returning, with you getting more money for things in mint or like-new condition.
Monthly $100 gift card contest
Another perk of being in the loyalty program is that you get the chance to test your luck every month.
The draw for the $100 gift card takes place every month and you can enter it by making a purchase either online or in-store.
One lucky customer from each store — or the whole of online shoppers if you made your purchase online — is chosen every month and the only way to be part of the draw is to be a member of the Family.
Bonus meal
If you go to IKEA enough, you'll know the joy of having their food. And if you're going to eat there anyway, being a member has a fun perk.
For every ten meals you have at an IKEA restaurant, you get a free one! All you need to do is to flash that membership card and it's yours.
Free workshops and events
With your IKEA family membership, you can also get access to free workshops at IKEA stores.
In them, you can learn about furnishing as well as get the know-how to meet your home decor and design goals.
Every store has different events going on, so be sure to check out your local branch for them!
Exclusive updates and alerts
If you have a Family membership, you are notified about new products, sales, deals and much more.
You can sign up for email notifications, or, if you want to really get those alerts and act fast, you can also have them sent to your phone as a text message.
Now you can get the scoop on everything IKEA.
There you have it! That's everything you need to know to make the most of your IKEA shopping.
While you're at it, keep an eye for IKEA recalls because sometimes, you don't even need a receipt to get a refund.
Some recently recalled items include a chair, a mirror, a coffee maker and more.
