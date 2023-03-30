7 IKEA Kitchen Items Under $10 That Will Level Up Your Next Dinner Party (PHOTOS)
From cute ice trays to milk frothers.
IKEA Canada is a go-to for all sorts of affordable, everyday products from furniture to food.
And that actually includes a sizeable kitchenware section, with tons of items that can make you the host with the most.
You don't need to be at the Gordon Ramsey level of cooking skills to find these useful either. A lot of these are really handy items that can add a little bit of fun to your next dinner party.
Whether it be for your signature drinks or meals, here are some IKEA products that are going to level up your hosting skills for less than $10.
PRODUKT milk frother
A black milk frother.
Price: $5.99
A latte or cappuccino after your meal, or in the morning if there's more partying than dinner, can be really nice.
However spending upwards of $4 for one can really be expensive.
So, if you're a lover of warm, foamy milk (or milk alternative!) drinks, this milk frother is bound to be a great investment.
It can also be used for making some cocktails or desserts!
SURSÖT ice cube tray
A blue ice cube tray with whale and boat shapes.
Price: $1.99
Upgrade your cocktail with some nautical-themed ice cubes! This plastic ice cube tray will make some very cute boat-and-whale-shaped ice for your alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages.
And if you don't want these shapes, they also have a star and seashell one as well.
You don't have to be a kid to enjoy fun ice shapes.
HILDEGUN tea towel
White tea towels.
Price: $0.99
What is more useful for cleaning up as well as grabbing hot pans than a good, old-fashioned tea towel?
These are just simple and classic enough that you could even use them for any table setting. And given that they're just a few bucks you could have some fun with them.
Fold 'em up into a swan or other creative shapes to wow those guests.
IKEA 365+ IHÄRDIG spice mill
A pepper grinder from IKEA.
Price: $7.99
Never underestimate the importance of nice salt and pepper grinders for the table!
This item is simple, small and very useful for any place setting, as it gives your guests the chance to customize their dish, a bit.
Of course, you can put whole black pepper in there, but if you want to really wow your guests, you can get creative with it.
Maybe fill it with whole roasted nuts that you could grind over your salad or try rock salt? There's a whole lot of ways this could spice up your meal, quite literally.
VARMBLIXT bottle opener
A metal disk bottle opener.
Price: $2.99
Part of being the best host you can be is making sure everyone has the beverages they need. So, having this small, lightweight bottle opener on you will make you the bottle opener fairy of the event.
It's small and light enough that it can easily fit in your pocket for easy access.
Great for cracking cold ones at the BBQ or other functions.
FÖSSTA chopsticks
Four sets of chopsticks.
Price: $3.99
Of course, if you're making a meal that would be better savoured with some chopsticks, you can get some really cheap and durable ones here.
They're nicely designed and the fact that they're reusable makes them environment-friendly too.
VINTERFINT rolling pin cover
A rolling pin cover.
Price: $2.99
And finally, this rolling pin sleeve is a great way to show your party guests how much you love them.
The best part is that you can use this one on so many different products and create that really cute heart-shaped design.
Roll out some hearts into your pastries or pie crusts and tell everyone you did it by hand. They might not believe you, but if they do, you'll be the baker of your friend group.
Meanwhile, if you're a fan of IKEA Canada's kitchen items, you might want to check out some of its most popular snacks too! One Narcity writer tasted them and found some to be even better than big name brands.
Happy hosting!