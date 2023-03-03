7 High-Tech IKEA Canada Products That Can Turn Your Home Into A House Of The Future (PHOTOS)
Nearly all are cheaper than the big brands out there too!
Think IKEA and chances are it's the furniture and time spent building it that come to mind. But did you know that you could also get your hands on some really cool tech gadgets from IKEA Canada?
From speakers to computer equipment to air purifiers, IKEA has a vast range of products that can replace or give items from big-name brands a run for their money.
So, instead of spending hundreds of dollars on that new piece of technology, it might be worth swinging by your local IKEA and seeing if there is a worthy replacement.
And yes, they all have that easy-on-the-eyes design that nearly all IKEA products have.
BJÖRKÅSEN laptop stand
A laptop stand.
Cost: $59.99
This laptop stand is one of IKEA's bestsellers and is excellent for anyone getting work done at home from their couch or favourite comfy chair.
When you look at Amazon, there are laptop stands going for a similar price, but few have that nice, sleek look that the BJÖRKÅSEN does.
Plus that handy cup holder is something you don't see on a lot of the other laptop stands around.
SYMFONISK speaker
A wall mounted speaker.
Cost: $149
This speaker is a little bit expensive but way cheaper than a name brand like SONOS, which can easily be $200.
That being said, this speaker, like many IKEA speakers out there, is actually a product of a partnership with SONOS, so you're getting something with a comparable, or at least similar, sound quality.
And, they have tons of accessories, mounts and more to fit all your music-listening needs.
NORDMÄRKE wireless charger stand
The wood phone charger.
Cost: $14.99
This handy gadget works for both Samsung and iPhone products and is both a stand and wireless charging station.
The price isn't too bad either, when you consider that similar items on Amazon are going for at least $20, and that's before shipping.
It will work for all Qi-certified smartphones! And the fact that it has that classic IKEA design is just icing on the cake.
FÖRNUFTIG air purifier
The grey air purifier.
Cost: $79.99
One thing that is becoming more common these days is a desire for air purifiers.
This air purifier works for any space between eight and 10 square feet and cleans the air of particles that are 0.1-2.5 micrometres, which is about 99.5% of airborne particles.
Taking a look on Amazon, most air purifiers are of a similar price, although some can go as high as $300.
And the ones of a similar price won't have the classic IKEA design!
STENKOL battery charger
A battery charger.
Cost: $6.99
This battery charger can fit as many as four batteries at a time. It can charge both AA and AAA batteries and will turn off automatically when the batteries are fully charged.
Most similar products you can get on Amazon starting at around $20, while bigger, they're still not as good of a deal as this nifty little IKEA item.
And they all don't have the same neutral tone.
SYMFONISK wall frame speaker
The wall mounted photo speaker.
Cost: $269
This wall-mounted speaker is a unique item for IKEA and is an interesting two-in-one product for anyone who wants some wall art and to pump the tunes.
In this collaboration with SONOS, this product can be set up with a sound system or work on its own, as well as spruce up your house with a majestic picture of some horses.
The closest items to this available on Amazon are wired Sonos speakers as part of a sound system, which can cost upwards of $600.
VAPPEBY
The outdoor speaker.
Cost: $79.99
This outdoor speaker and lamp offer a sleek design for a pretty decent price — on top of that, it's rainproof!
Taking a look through Amazon, there are a few outdoor lamps and speakers you can grab for a bit cheaper, but there are few that have the specific and cute design this one has.
But big brands do pale in comparison to this one when a Bose or JBL waterproof speaker can be over $100 to nearly $200. And that's without the lamp feature.
So the next time you need some high-tech goods, maybe IKEA Canada should also be on your radar.
