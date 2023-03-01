I Taste Tested A Bunch Of IKEA Snacks & Some Are Way Better Than The Big Brands (PHOTOS)
IKEA is going to become a regular snacking stop for me.
IKEA Canada is a name synonymous with furniture, but anyone who's strolled through the store knows that they sell a heck of a lot more than that.
At your local IKEA location, you've probably seen a whole manner of snacks lining the shelves or set up by the cashiers for those impulse purchases — I sure have!
And so, to figure out which ones are worth grabbing, I got a bunch of IKEA snacks and taste-tested them.
Not only were some really good, but a few might actually replace similar ones with big-name brands, for me.
KNÄCKEBRÖD RÅG rye crispbread
The KNÄCKEBRÖD RÅG crackers.
Price: 3.99
Every time I walk into IKEA, it seems like these crackers are everywhere. So, on my taste test journey, I decided to give them a go.
Believe it or not, a dry unsalted cracker made of rye isn't really that tasty. Moreover, when you take a bite, it crumbles all over the place and the taste isn't worth the mess.
Obviously, these are a treat you're supposed to have with a topping, so I thought I'd be fair and put a slice of cheese on them to try to plus them up a bit. And it actually kind of worked.
Score: 2/5
2.5/5 w/cheese
KAFFEREP ginger cookies
A package of the ginger cookies.
Price: $1.99
I love ginger cookies so I opted to give these a go over the other cookie options — which there were quite a few of!
And these cookies were really tasty. They have a nice intense ginger taste although after munching through a few of these, I didn't really notice any of the almond that is advertised on the pack.
Still, these are fun, crispy ginger cookies that I would definitely see myself getting again over similar cookies from big brands.
Score: 3.5/5
KAFFEREP raspberry cookie
The raspberry cookies.
Price:$1.69
This is a type of cookie that I haven't had in a long time and was a nice nostalgic treat. It reminds me of visits to my grandma's house!
These cookies also come with a cute heart-shaped raspberry filling as well as cream between them like an Oreo. They went perfectly with tea and really were super nice, albeit a bit heavier than the ginger cookies.
That being said, I will be grabbing these cookies again.
Score: 3/5
LÖRDAGSGODIS viking gummies
Viking ship gummies.
Price: $1.99
I'm not the biggest fan of gummy candies. They have their place and I'm not 100% against, them but I think gummy can sometimes be not-so-yummy.
And this was a bit of the case with these cola-flavoured Viking ships. While I appreciate the fun shape, these didn't really stand out to me as any better or worse than the average gummy candy you'd get anywhere else.
Of course, the biggest thing they have going for them is a good price, so if you like gummies, these would probably be a good investment, but I can't see myself going for them again.
Score: 1.5/5
DAIM
An individual Daim candy bar.
Price: $9.99 (for a 460-gram bag)
If you love the desserts at IKEA, you may be familiar with their Daim cake or candy bar. These chocolate bars are popular in Sweden and Norway and are made of crunchy almond caramel covered in chocolate.
Grabbing this big bag of them was fun because you feel like it's Halloween all over again. And these are honestly really tasty.
While the big bag is maybe a bit too much, I would definitely recommend a few of these to try.
I can't stop eating them!
Score: 4.5/5
