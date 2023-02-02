These Are Products That I'd Never Buy At Ikea Canada vs. The Ones I'll Always Buy There
Why would anyone pick up IKEA artwork?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
IKEA Canada has been a mainstay in my life for years and I think it's a great place if you're looking to furnish your house.
After having spent years perusing the shelves of IKEA, I've discovered that there are a few things I will jump at the chance to buy from the retailer... and some things that I will simply never pick up from there again.
After all, I've bought everything from rugs to mugs to mirrors (in fact roughly 80% of the furniture in my apartment, I bought from there).
So, here are my suggestions on things you should or should not get from IKEA Canada.
Things I always buy there
Mirrors
Basically every single mirror in my apartment is from IKEA.
Whether it be the incredibly classy and sleek circular one on the mantle or the stand-up one in my bedroom, IKEA has a great bang for your buck when it mirrors.
Most of the mirrors they sell are under $100 and can be wall mounted, stand up and more.
I appreciate them even more when I realized how expensive mirrors in other retailers can be.
Potted plants
Surprisingly, your local IKEA can have a pretty robust plant section.
I've bought several plants from IKEA over the years and they've done a lot to spruce up my living situation, while also being relatively low maintenance.
They're worth the trek for sure and your living space will love the jolt of life the plants will give it.
Rugs
One item that consistently gets compliments in my house is the rug.
Everyone always asks where it's from and are consistently surprised when I tell them it's from IKEA.
And while the rug selection is a bit of the pricier side, it's still a heck of a lot cheaper than buying a rug anywhere else.
Mugs
IKEA mugs have some great memories for me.
For only a few dollars, you can get some of the best, utilitarian mugs on the market.
The FÄRGRIK mug is a very satisfying shape and size, and that little handle just feels so fun to hold as you drink from it.
IKEA mugs forever!
What I Never Buy
Smart Home electronics
A "shortcut" button.
I like my home as "not smart" as possible!
Even if I did want some smart home electronics, such as remote controls and timers, I would probably opt for a more well-known brand than IKEA.
While there's a good chance these work perfectly fine, I just don't see the need to add more remote controls and doo-hickeys to my life. I'll opt to walk a few extra feet to turn things off manually.
Artwork
At the risk of seeming pretentious, I am not super keen on getting artwork from IKEA.
By all means, if you like what they have, go for it! But I would much rather prefer lining my walls with art and prints that hit me on a deeper level and are more than just mere décor.
And I have yet to see an art piece or print at IKEA that has had that effect on me.
So, I opt to save my money!
Knives
Three knives.
In my opinion, having good quality knives is the number key to making good food.
Of course, if you're in a pinch, you can probably do a whole lot worse than IKEA knives, but if you have the funds, it might be better to opt for a higher quality knife that is likely to be sharper and stay sharp for longer.
At least that's what I would do!
Of course, IKEA is such a big store and what people like about it can really, really vary.
And so, to get a bigger idea of what people like about IKEA, Narcity asked a bunch of Canadians what their favourite and must-buy IKEA items are — and there are some hidden gem items there!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.