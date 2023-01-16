IKEA Stores Across Canada Are Hiring Right Now & Jobs Come With Impressive Benefits
You can be interviewed and hired on the same day!
Looking for a new job? IKEA is hiring in Canada right now across their many stores, and some locations are even hosting hiring events for new employees.
If you've had experience in sales, customer service or warehouse work, you might qualify for a new gig at IKEA.
The Swedish furniture retailer has a bunch of jobs for Canadians no matter where you live, from working in the kitchen to working as a cashier, and the store does promise some pretty impressive benefits for employees.
Across Canada, IKEA is hiring for positions like food co-worker, safety and security co-worker, planner and more, with each only requiring six months to a year of experience in a relevant field.
Those with more specific education and experience could also consider applying for roles like sustainability developer, purchaser, or business risk and compliance leader, for example.
This month, stores across Canada are hosting hiring events to try to recruit more potential employees.
IKEA stores hosting the hiring events are looking for people to work in customer service, sales, warehouses, food, logistics and many more departments.
These events will be taking place in Richmond, Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa and Calgary, to name a few, and both full-time and part-time positions are available.
Some of the events are described as "speed hiring events," which means you can secure an interview and get hired on the very same day.
Seems easier than putting together an IKEA dresser!
It should also be noted that some of these hiring events are invite-only, so if you want to attend you must apply for the posting online first.
And, if you're interested in throwing your hat in the ring, you should know that IKEA offers a pretty robust benefits package for its employees.
On top of cheap meals, workers at IKEA can get full health, dental and vision coverage, as well as "flex credits" that you can put towards things like gym memberships, massages, mental health therapy and more.
You can also find yourself with two weeks of vacation, a 15% discount on IKEA products, RRSP matching and even free language training.
So, if you're interested, check out your local IKEA to see if they're looking for workers or holding a hiring event in January.
IKEA Canada jobs
Salary: Varies
Who Should Apply: A job at IKEA Canada would an ideal opportunity for anyone with a little bit of retail, food service or even warehouse experience.
Their robust benefits package means that you won't have to worry about a lot of expenses, plus the store is hiring across the country right now.
Happy job hunting, Canada!
