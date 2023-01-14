7 Jobs With Canada's Best Places To Work For 2023 That You Can Apply For Right Now
You can find jobs with Google, Microsoft, Apple and more in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta.
If you're looking to get hired right now or are thinking of making a career change soon, there are so many jobs with Canada's best places to work that you can apply for online.
You can find jobs with Google, Microsoft, Bell, Intuit, Desjardins, Apple and Nike in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta.
All of those employers were named as the top companies in Canada with Glassdoor's "Best Places to Work 2023" ranking that was released at the beginning of the year.
Some of the positions required a university degree but others have no education requirements at all or let you replace post-secondary education with relevant experience.
Also, a few of these jobs can be done remotely so you don't have to commute to an office every day.
Here are seven jobs you can apply for with companies that were just ranked as being the best places to work in Canada for 2023.
Production Director, Gears of War – The Coalition
Company: Microsoft
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: Microsoft is hiring someone to work with its first-party development studio and the job can be done remotely half of the time.
You need experience managing one or more cross-functional game teams through two or more game phases on a AAA console game, experience working in modern project management methodologies and communication skills.
Software Engineer, Creative Apps
Company: Apple
Location: Vancouver, BC
Who Should Apply: Apple is looking for someone who has a bachelor's degree in computer science or equivalent experience.
Also, experience as a technical lead, experience architecting applications with cloud backend storage, knowledge of computer science fundamentals, proficiency in Swift, Objective-C, C++, or C, and the ability to write code is needed.
Marketing Manager, Paid Search
Company: Intuit
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: Someone with a bachelor's degree in business, marketing, statistics or mathematics should apply for this job.
If that's you, three to five years of experience in digital marketing, experience running performance marketing campaigns and driving performance, and an understanding of Google ads and Microsoft ads are also required.
Senior Network Architect, Video Network Support
Company: Bell
Location: Toronto, ON
Who Should Apply: People with a university degree in engineering or computer sciences along with at least five years of experience in network engineering and two years of experience in the cybersecurity space are wanted by Bell.
To get hired, you also need knowledge of networking, knowledge of service provider systems and networks, an understanding of video networks and experience with next-generation firewall solutions.
Property and Casualty Insurance Advisor / Auto Physical Damage Claims Advisor
Company: Desjardins
Location: Ontario and Alberta
Who Should Apply: Desjardins is hiring people in Ontario and Alberta to work remote jobs as auto physical damage claims advisors and property and casualty insurance advisors.
You need a minimum of one year of customer service experience along with tech skills and communication skills. Post-secondary education is preferred but not required.
Retail Sales Associate
Company: Nike
Location: Tsawwassen, BC
Who Should Apply: Nike has full-time permanent positions for sales associates in B.C. and for this job, you need to be able to effectively communicate and work a flexible schedule that could include days, weekends and holidays.
You also need the ability to twist, bend, squat, reach, climb a ladder and stand for extended periods of time.
Optical Designer, Augmented Reality
Company: Google
Location: Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: Someone with a bachelor's degree in optical development, electrical development, computer development, physics or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
To get hired, you also need four years of experience working in an optical technical environment and experience in Zemax optical design systems, compact optical lasers, imaging sensors or optical transmitter design.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.