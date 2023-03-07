Canada's Best Workplaces For Women Were Just Revealed & So Many Big Brands Are Featured
Ever considered working for companies like Pinterest or LinkedIn?
In the words of Shania Twain — let's go girls! The best workplaces for women in Canada have been revealed for 2023 and the list includes a number of big-name brands.
On March 7, Great Place To Work announced its latest list of Canada's Best Workplaces for Women, highlighting organizations that it says offer "an exceptional workplace" for female employees.
To be featured, organizations must be officially certified by Great Place To Work and at least 90% of the company's surveyed female employees must agree that people are treated fairly within the workplace, regardless of their gender.
The top 100 organizations are chosen based on the average Trust Index score provided by the women that work there. The best companies are then listed in alphabetical order, rather than ranked numerically.
The full list for 2023 includes several big-name companies and brands across several industries. Notable organizations include Deloitte, FedEx Express Canada, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TD Bank, to name just a few.
There may also be some companies you haven't heard of before on the list, like Kicking Horse Coffee, Media.Monks, or MCAN Financial Group.
Also featured within this year's collection are organizations working within a range of different industries, from manufacturing and production, to real estate, technology, finance, health care and more.
And you don't have to live in a major city to be in with a chance of applying for a role within one of these companies, as they are based all over Canada.
While many of the hubs are in Ontario, there are also top-rated companies in provinces like Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Alberta, too!
What are Canada's best workplaces for women in 2023?
Here's a look at Great Place To Work's full list of best workplaces for women in 2023:
- 360insights (Ontario)
- 4Refuel Canada LP (Ontario)
- Abell Pest Control Inc. (Ontario)
- AccertaClaim Servicorp Inc. (Ontario)
- Achievers (Ontario)
- Ada Support (Ontario)
- Admiral Insurance (Nova Scotia)
- Alida (Ontario)
- Arctic Wolf Networks Canada Inc. (Ontario)
- Ashfield Healthcare Canada (Quebec)
- Assurant (Ontario)
- ATB Financial (Alberta)
- Axonify (Ontario)
- Bath Fitter (Quebec)
- Behaviour Interactive (Quebec)
- BenchSci (Ontario)
- BlueCat (Ontario)
- Borrowell (Ontario)
- Canadian Olympic Committee (Ontario)
- Capgemini Canada Inc. (Ontario)
- Centurion Asset Management Inc. (Ontario)
- CGI (Quebec)
- Cisco (Ontario)
- City Electric Supply (Ontario)
- Clark Wilson LLP (B.C.)
- CMLS Financial (B.C.)
- Definity Financial Corporation (Ontario)
- Deloitte (Ontario)
- Edelman Public Relations Worldwide Canada Inc. (Ontario)
- Endy (Ontario)
- Entertainment Partners Canada ULC (Ontario)
- Enverus (Alberta)
- Explorance (Quebec)
- EY Canada (Ontario)
- FedEx Express Canada (Ontario)
- Fengate Asset Management (Ontario)
- Fidelity Canada (Ontario)
- Fiix by Rockwell Automation (Ontario)
- Franchise Management Inc. (New Brunswick)
- FreshBooks (Ontario)
- GFT Canada Technologies Inc. (Quebec)
- Hi-Flyer Food Inc. (Alberta)
- Hyundai Auto Canada Corp. (Ontario)
- Impres Inc. (Ontario)
- Integracare Inc (Ontario)
- Intellifi Corporation (Alberta)
- Intuit Canada (Ontario)
- ISAAC Instruments Inc. (Quebec)
- Jobber (Alberta)
- JOEY Restaurant Group (B.C.)
- Kicking Horse Coffee (B.C.)
- Klick Health (Ontario)
- Knowledge First Financial (Ontario)
- KUBRA (Ontario)
- Lamour Group (Ontario)
- Lawrie Insurance Group (Ontario)
- Leo Burnett (Ontario)
- LinkedIn (Ontario)
- MCAN Financial Group (Ontario)
- Media.Monks (Ontario)
- Morningstar Research Inc. (Ontario)
- O2E Brands (B.C.)
- OMERS and Oxford (Ontario)
- Online Business Systems (Manitoba)
- Paper (Quebec)
- PartnerStack (Ontario)
- Paystone (Ontario)
- Petal (Quebec)
- Pinterest (Ontario)
- Points, a Plusgrade Company (Ontario)
- Proof Strategies Inc. (Ontario)
- Publicis Media (Ontario)
- Quadra Chemicals Ltd. (Quebec)
- Qualicare (Ontario)
- Resolver Inc. (Ontario)
- Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC (Ontario)
- Robert Half (Ontario)
- RSM Canada LLP (Ontario)
- Ryan ULC (Ontario)
- Salesforce (Ontario)
- SAP Canada (Ontario)
- Search Realty (Ontario)
- SGGG Fund Services (Ontario)
- Simply Green Home Services Inc. (Ontario)
- Slalom (Ontario)
- Softchoice (Ontario)
- Spi Sante Securite (Quebec)
- StackAdapt (Ontario)
- Staffbase Canada Systems Inc. (B.C.)
- Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (Ontario)
- TD Bank Group (Ontario)
- TRADER Corporation (Ontario)
- TULLOCH (Ontario)
- Vendasta (Saskatchewan)
- Visa Canada (Ontario)
- Wagepoint (Alberta)
- Wave Financial Inc. (Ontario)
- Wesgroup Properties (B.C.)
- Whirlpool Canada (Ontario)
- Xero (Ontario)
You can check out the official list announcement from Great Place To Work here.
