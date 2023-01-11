Canada's Best Places To Work In 2023 Were Ranked & Tech Companies Dominated The List
This new top employers ranking is based on employee reviews.
A new ranking of Canada's best places to work for 2023 has been released and tech companies absolutely dominated the list this year!
When it comes to who the best employers in this country are, Glassdoor revealed the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Awards and Canada's "Best Places to Work 2023" ranking.
This is all based on voluntarily anonymous feedback that employees submit to Glassdoor through a review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.
Also, employees are asked to include the best reasons to work for their employer, the downsides, advice to management, a rating of how satisfied they are with their employer overall and more in their review.
In Glassdoor's ranking for Canada, there are 25 companies that have been named "winners" and they were ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the last year.
The best place to work in Canada for 2023 according to Glassdoor is Google, with an employee rating of 4.7 out of a possible 5.
Rounding out the top 10 is Roche (4.7), QuadReal (4.7), Ericsson-Worldwide (4.6), iA Groupe financier (4.6), Microsoft (4.6), eXp Realty (4.6), Desjardins (4.6), Salesforce (4.6) and Accenture (4.6).
Mackenzie Investments is 11th overall, SAP is 12th, Schneider Electric is 13th, Nokia is 14th and Ciena is 15th.
Then, the rest of the best employers in Canada this year are Levio, Apple, Grant Thornton LLP Canada, Bell, Intuit, Sun Life, Nike, Hydro-Quebec, Autodesk and Thomson Reuters.
Glassdoor said that technology is once again "the top industry for great employee culture and career growth opportunities," with eight tech companies on this year's list.
Not only has tech been named a top industry with some of the best employers, but a recent Randstad report also found that some of the most in-demand jobs in Canada for 2023 are in the tech industry.
Also, while Apple isn't in the top 10 for 2023, it's the only employer that has earned a spot in the Glassdoor ranking every year for the last eight years!
What are the best places to work in the world?
A recent report from the Best Places to Work organization revealed the top 20 best places to work in the world, including some that have offices in Canada and are currently hiring.
The top employers according to the ranking are Novo Nordisk, Takeda, Dell, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca, AIA Group, Fujitsu, Jardine Schindler Group, Roche and more.
