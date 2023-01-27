Canada's Best Employers For 2023 Have Been Named & So Many Are Hiring Right Now
Fancy a new job this year?
Want to work for one of the best companies in Canada this year? Well, now you can!
On January 25, Forbes released its annual list of Canada's Best Employers and many of these top companies are actually hiring right now.
To get the results, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista.
The rankings are based on a survey of more than 12,000 Canadians, with working conditions, growth potential and work-life balance being some of the aspects considered.
The surveys, which were anonymous, asked participants how likely they were to recommend their current employer to friends and family. They were also allowed to recommend employers other than their own.
It's worth noting that only companies with 500 or more employees were considered as part of the survey, so smaller businesses won't be included.
What are the best companies to work for in Canada?
According to Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers, the number one spot for 2023 goes to educational institution Sheridan College.
And, if you're thinking about a career in the education sector, Sheridan College is hiring right now.
Some of the positions that they're looking to fill include an Academic Program Manager, Strategic Partnership Development Lead, Project Lead – IT Services, and a Counsellor.
Next on Forbes' list is the Canadian Mental Health Association, followed by The Keg Steakhouse & Bar -- which has over 90 branches across Canada.
The restaurant chain, which is one of the few food companies to nab a top spot on this list, affectionately refers to its employees as "keggers."
The company famously organizes staff events such as ski days, baseball games and karaoke tournaments, and it's clear to see why it was rated so highly among employees.
The company currently has loads of positions open on Indeed too, from cooks and managers to bartenders, depending on the specific location.
Swedish electronics company Ericsson came in the fourth place. The company is currently looking to fill 15 vacant positions in Canada, including Support Professionals, System Architects, Software Test Engineers, Radio Software Developers and Radio Performance Verification Developers.
So, if any of those positions sound interesting to you, you know where to go!
Banking and financial service company Export Development Canada, which places fifth in the list, is also looking to hire in Canada.
There are loads of Auditor and Account Manager jobs listed on their careers page. While a majority of the posts seem to be based in Ontario, there are also positions available in Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, Montreal and Winnipeg.
Hydro Quebec, which also features in the Forbes Best Employers list, has over 160 positions open too, most of which are based in Montreal.
This includes quite a lot of internships and entry level positions. So, if getting relevant experience is your priority, this could be for you.
Some other companies that made the full list include Carleton University and IT firms like Microsoft, Cisco Systems and OpenText.
You can scan the complete list, which has over 300 companies, on Forbes' website.
So, if you fancy a switch, it is possible to work with the best!
