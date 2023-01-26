7 BC Companies Ranked Among Canada's Best Employers In 2023 & They're Hiring Right Now
There are so many openings!
If you're parsing through B.C. job listings, deciding whether or not to apply often comes down to if it’s a good employer — one that’ll actually treat you well.
To help narrow down your search, start at Forbes' list of Canada’s best employers in 2023. After all, you don't want to get hired just to hate your life between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Within the top 75 employers listed, there are seven B.C.-based companies that are hiring right now. Check out the roles below and see if you might be a good fit!
Keg Steakhouse & Bar
The Keg has a wide range of open job postings; they're looking for bartenders, bussers, cooks, dishwashers, hosts and managers. They have locations across the province, so they might be hiring near you!
Lululemon Athletica
Even though the Lululemon head office is in Kitsilano, they're hiring at locations all over B.C. A few of the job openings include Key Leader, Workforce Administrator, PR Coordinator, Payroll Administrator and more. Browse through the wide variety of listings, there's a good chance that you'll find something to tickle your fancy.
They came in at 14th place on Forbes' list.
BC Hydro
Coming in hot at number 20 on the Forbes list, B.C. Hydro is hiring provincially for roles in IT, customer care, skilled trades, engineering and more. There are 92 job openings right now, so take a gander and see if you've got what it takes to help bring power to the people.
University of Victoria
Whether you're into administration, teaching, IT or something else entirely, UVic (25th on Forbes' list) has so many job openings right now that you're bound to find something that suits your passions and qualifications. These positions offer the opportunity to work with students, faculty and staff to make a difference in somebody's education.
British Columbia Institute of Technology
Number 37, BCIT is hiring mechanics, HR professionals, faculty members, assistant instructors, technicians and more. With 71 open positions, this college also offers flexible hybrid work arrangements and some serious benefits — free gym membership, anyone?
University of British Columbia
Another educational institution, UBC (40th place on the Forbes list) has a slew of job postings across their campuses in Vancouver and Kelowna, including Communications Manager, Research Assistant, Legal Counsel, Project Coordinator, Student Recruitment Specialist and more.
Douglas College
With 87 job openings, Douglas College has a diverse set of roles that they're looking to fill, like Youth Program Leader, Student Assistant, Career Coach, Digital Skills Instructor and more. Douglas College ranked 73 on Forbes' list.