BC's Top Employers For 2023 Were Just Announced & So Many Are Hiring Right Now
Get that work-life balance of your dreams.
A list of the best employers in B.C. was just released, ranked based on criteria including work atmosphere, vacation time, benefits and more. A few of the companies recognized by Mediacorp Canada Inc. also made Forbes' list of Canada's top employers, too — and a number of them are hiring right now.
If you're looking for a job right now, remember to consider not only what you'll bring to the job, but what the employer can offer you.
Other criteria that Mediacorp Canada looked at are physical workspace, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development and community involvement.
Many of the companies are hiring right now, and here are just a few of them.
BC Public Service
There are just under 500 active job listings with BC Public Service right now — including roles in customer service, agriculture, education and more.
Capilano University
Whether you're an educator or administrator, you might find a suitable role at this North Vancouver university, which has over 20 active job postings right now.
City of Vancouver
There are some serious perks to working with the City of Vancouver, and they're currently hiring for 36 positions in many different departments.
Best Buy Canada
Best Buy is hiring at their Canadian Headquarters in Vancouver for roles in marketing, design and more. They have a remote-first working model, so that's a plus.
BC Children's Hospital Foundation
Offering a hybrid work environment, you can do meaningful work with the BC Children's Hospital Foundation. Right now, they're looking for an Event Assistant, Vice President of Business Intelligence and Communications Manager.
Intrigued? Check out the open job listings and see if there's one that tickles your fancy.
Here's the list in full:
- Alida Inc.
- Aquatic Informatics ULC
- Arrow Transportation Systems Inc.
- Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc.
- BC Assessment
- BC Centre for Ability
- BC Children’s Hospital Foundation
- BC Financial Services Authority / BCFSA
- BC Housing Management Commission
- BC Hydro
- BC Pension Corp.
- BC Public Service
- BC Transit
- Beedie
- Best Buy Canada Ltd.
- Binary Stream Software Inc.
- Black & White Zebra Industries Inc.
- British Columbia Automobile Association / BCAA
- British Columbia Institute of Technology / BCIT
- British Columbia Investment Management Corp. / BCI
- British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch
- British Columbia Lottery Corporation / BCLC
- British Columbia Maritime Employers Association / BCMEA
- British Columbia Utilities Commission
- Calabrio, Inc.
- Canadian Union of Public Employees British Columbia / CUPE BC
- Canfor Corporation
- Capilano University
- Century Group Lands Corp.
- Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia / CPABC
- Clio
- Coast Capital Savings Federal Credit Union
- College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, The
- Community Living BC
- Concert Properties Ltd.
- ConeTec Investigations Ltd.
- Copperleaf Technologies Inc.
- Coquitlam, City of
- Delta Police Department
- Dexcom Canada, Co.
- DLA Piper (Canada) LLP
- Douglas College
- DP World Canada Inc.
- Engineers and Geoscientists BC
- ETRO Construction Ltd.
- Family Insurance Solutions Inc.
- First Credit Union
- FISPAN Services Inc.
- Fraser Health Authority
- Fresh Prep Foods Inc.
- GeoComply Solutions Inc.
- Greater Vancouver Food Bank
- Great Little Box Company Ltd.
- Groundswell Cloud Solutions Inc.
- Hootsuite Inc.
- Hudson Pacific Properties
- ICBC / Insurance Corporation of British Columbia
- Interfor Corp.
- Interior Health Authority
- iQmetrix
- Island Health
- Jacob Bros. Construction Inc.
- Knight Piésold Ltd.
- Kwantlen Polytechnic University
- LandSure Systems Ltd.
- Land Title and Survey Authority of British Columbia
- The Law Society of British Columbia
- Lawson Lundell LLP
- Ledcor Group of Companies
- McElhanney Ltd.
- MEC Mountain Equipment Company Ltd.
- Methanex Corporation
- Mosaic Forest Management Corp.
- Mott MacDonald Canada Limited
- Nature’s Path Foods, Inc.
- Nicola Wealth Management Ltd.
- Corporation of the District of North Vancouver
- Oppenheimer Group
- Perkins&Will Canada Architects Co.
- Phoenix Labs
- Plentyoffish Media ULC
- Prevue HR Systems Inc.
- Prince Rupert Port Authority
- QHR Technologies Inc.
- Quadient Accounts Payable by Beanworks
- RecycleSmart Solutions Inc.
- R.F. Binnie & Associates Ltd.
- District of Saanich
- Saanich Police Department
- SAP Canada Inc.
- Save-On-Foods Limited Partnership
- SilverChef Rentals Inc.
- Simon Fraser University
- SkilledTradesBC
- Sophos In
- St. George’s School
- Surrey School District No. 36
- Teck Resources Limited
- TELUS Communications Inc.
- Thinkific Labs Inc.
- TransLink (South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority)
- Turner Construction Company Ltd.
- TYBO Contracting Ltd.
- UBC / University of British Columbia
- University of Northern British Columbia
- University of the Fraser Valley / UFV
- University of Victoria
- City of Vancouver
- Vancouver City Savings Credit Union
- Vancouver Coastal Health
- Vancouver Community College / VCC
- Vancouver Foundation
- Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
- Vancouver Island University
- Vard Marine Inc.
- Vega
- Ventana Construction Corporation
- Victoria Airport Authority
- Wesgroup Equipment LP
- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.