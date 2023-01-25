The City Of Vancouver Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs Right Now & You Can Make Up To $147K
The city is a living wage employer!
If you're job hunting in B.C., the City of Vancouver is looking to fill a wide range of positions right now and they're a certified Living Wage Employer.
With the recession looming and inflation in full effect, the job market feels extra unstable these days — but the situation isn't totally hopeless.
Some of the city's posted positions are also a part of the Flexible Work Program, which means that employees can work remotely for 1-4 days per week "from locations that are a daily commutable distance from their work at a City worksite."
Whether you're shaking up your career or looking to deepen your connection with the community, here are some City of Vancouver positions that you can apply for right now.
Recreation Programmer II
Salary: $32.87 to $38.68 per hour
Who Should Apply: This temporary full-time job, which involves developing programs at the False Creek Community Centre, is best suited to someone with a valid B.C. driver's licence in addition to a post-secondary degree in recreation or has experience related to the work.
The closing date is January 29.
Occupational Safety Specialist
Salary: $89,283 to $111,609 annually
Who Should Apply: This regular full-time job requires local travel, so a valid B.C. driver's license is required as well as training, experience, and certifications relating to occupational health. If you're all about safety, this one's for you.
The closing date is February 8.
Landscape Architect I
Salary: $47.57 to $56.25 per hour
Who Should Apply: This position could be a good match for anyone who qualifies to register as a Professional Landscape Architect in the Province of British Columbia. In this role, you'll be assisting in the design and implementation of plazas, parklets and other placemaking projects.
The closing date is January 29.
Communications Manager, Planning and Development
Salary: $102,256 to $127,830 per year
Who Should Apply: The City of Vancouver is looking for applicants who have a bachelor’s degree in communications or a relevant discipline for this regular full-time position. Additionally, you should have five years' experience managing strategic communications, because this job will involve the candidate leading a team in communications planning.
The closing date is February 8.
City Arborist - Supervisor Urban Forestry
Salary: $112,215 to $147,651 per year
Who Should Apply: You'll need to be more than just a self-proclaimed tree hugger to be the successful candidate in this role — they're looking for someone with a relevant bachelor's degree and at least five years of related management experience. The job involves the citywide management of Urban Forestry, so it's a pretty big deal.
The closing date is February 3.
Children's Activity Leader
Salary: $23.86 to $27.98 per hour
Who Should Apply: This casual position will assist in programming at the Britannia Community Centre for children between the ages of three and 12. Certification in School Age Childcare or a similar children’s recreation program is preferred, and applicants must have a valid Emergency Child Care First Aid Certificate.
The closing date is February 28.
Administrative Assistant III
Salary: $52,048 to $65,059 per year
Who Should Apply: Working in admin within the department of Arts, Culture and Community Services will require a relevant degree or a combination of education and experience. You should be comfortable in a fast-paced environment, too, as the candidate will be expected to provide administrative support at multiple levels of the organization.
The closing date is January 29.