6 Vancouver Employers That Pay A Living Wage & Are Hiring Right Now
Want to make more than minimum wage?
It's no secret that Vancouver is a pricey place to live. From expensive real estate to wallet-shattering grocery prices, it can be hard to get by on a minimum wage cheque.
According to Living Wage for Families BC, there are a ton of approved living wage companies hiring right now across the province and some even include gigs that don't require any degree.
Employers that get approved offer a wage that can support a family with two full-time working parents, and meeting living expenses, according to its website.
Currently, the living wage for Metro Vancouver is $24.08 per hour.
There is also a map that you can follow which will show you the exact living wages in your area.
Although there are many listed employers, here's a look at six living wage employers that are currently available right now.
Jillian Harris Design Inc.
Roles: Junior System Administrator, Content Creator
Who Should Apply: Jillian Harris is hiring a few roles that will allow you to work with the design icon herself! If you're passionate about content creation and design, you might just be the perfect fit.
City of Vancouver
Roles: Children's Activity Leader, Food Service Worker, Program Assistant
Who Should Apply: The City of Vancouver has a ton of job opportunities that will allow you to get connected with the community and don't even require any degree!
Dunbar Painting
Roles: Exterior/Interior Painter, Carpenter/Painter, Pressure Washer/Painter
Who Should Apply: This painting company in West Vancouver is hiring multiple painter positions in the city. If you love a gig that will involve some physical labour, some of these roles might just catch your eye.
First Credit Union
Roles: Member Service Representative, Director of Finance and Treasury, Wealth Manager
Who Should Apply: If you have a background in finance or some previous banking experience, some of these roles might be a fit for you.
First Credit Union is hiring for multiple positions across the province, including Vancouver Island.
Vancouver School Board
Roles: Teachers, Education Leaders, Management and Support Staff
Who Should Apply: The Vancouver School Board has a ton of job openings including everything from elementary school teachers to office administration jobs.
Whether you have an educational background in teaching or not, there are a few options to pick and choose from.
Greater Vancouver Food Bank Society
Roles: Agencies Grant Coordinator, Communications Manager, Human Resources
Who Should Apply: Working for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank Society is a great way to give back and get paid, at the same time.
These roles also come with an abundance of employee benefits like health plans, savings plans and well-being resources.