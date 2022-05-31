These BC Licence Plates Got Rejected In 2021 & Someone Tried To Have An 'ORGSM'
Imagine seeing "4 PLAY" pull up next to you. 😂
British Columbians apparently have some pretty dirty minds, judging by the personal licence plates that some people tried to get approved last year.
The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) told Narcity they've rejected more than a few requests for suggestive puns and sexual innuendos that were "not in good taste." So if you were thinking of getting "GOTTA P" on your licence plate, you might want to think again.
This is fortunate for anyone out there sitting in traffic with young children — but unfortunate for people who would love a good laugh while on a long drive.
Luckily, ICBC shared a list of all the rejected personalized licence plates for 2021, so you can still see how wild people actually are.
They even included the reasoning behind each rejected plate, and the list of requests that were denied for being suggestive or offensive was pretty long.
A lot of them weren't exactly subtle either — like "ORGSM," "SEX-ME," and "PIPI." Seriously, how old are these drivers?
Some were slightly more clever, like "4 PLAY," "RATED-X" and "PUN 69."
A few were a bit more self-deprecating, with one attempt at getting a straight-up "LOSER" plate.
Two bold drivers were just asking to be pulled over, with "HITMAN" on the back of their cars. To be fair, you would probably drive extra careful around that one — and the "ILL SUE" car.
There were also a lot of rejections due to them being alcohol or drug-related, like "BLAZE," "JCK DNL," and "SHROOM." Again, these people are just asking to be noticed by the police.
One person literally tried to get "DEALER." Could they be any more obvious?
More than one driver attempted to get a version of "BAD A**" on their car, with no success.
Others tried to show off their driving skills with ones like "JET SPD," "SKRRRT," "SEE YA," and "THEBEST."
If you want to take a crack at getting a personalized plate in B.C., it just needs to be between two and six letters, or letters and numbers, with a maximum of seven characters. Plus, as seen from the rejections — it has to be appropriate.
The ICBC website said that there is a one-time application fee for the personalized plate of $100, and then an annual fee of $40.