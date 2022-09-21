8 Lululemon Canada Shopping Hacks You Might Not Have Heard Of That Can Save You Some Cash
Get the most bang for your buck!
If you can't go a day without wearing Lululemon, this one's for you. There are so many shopping hacks for Lululemon Canada you might not know about that will help you get the most bang for your buck.
There are actually a bunch of free services, discounts and ways to shop sales that you might not be familiar with but that can really help you save some cash on Lululemon gear.
Before you pay full price for that Align Tank, check out these tips and tricks for shopping at Lululemon in Canada.
Try a free yoga or meditation class
Details: Instead of dropping money on fitness classes, take advantage of free sessions you can do from the comfort of your own home.
Lululemon has a section of their website where you can find free fitness videos that are 5-30 minutes in length, covering things like yoga, breathwork and meditation, and stretches.
Take advantage of free hemming
Details: Lululemon offers complimentary hemming on both tops and bottoms at all of their locations (minus their outlet stores), no clothing tags or receipts necessary, meaning you don't need to shell out extra cash to get your pants shortened.
Many on TikTok have used this hack to turn long-length Lululemon tops into stylish crop tops, even getting menswear tailored to fit smaller and cropped.
Apply to the Sweat Collective
Details: Fitness professionals like instructors, personal trainers and athletes can apply to become a member of Lululemon's Sweat Collective and get a discount on products both in-store and online.
Lululemon says Sweat Collective applications are paused at the moment, but that they should be back up and running by the fall.
Get familiar with their Quality Promise
Details: If you had an issue with a product and you've passed the 30-day return window, you don't necessarily need to lose money and just hold on to it.
Lululemon backs their gear with a Quality Promise, stating that if a product doesn't perform for you in the way it's intended, they'll take it back.
Online, you must submit a Performance Return Form detailing the performance issue and include photos of your item. If Lululemon accepts your return, you'll be able to ship the item back to them and receive a credit on an e-gift card.
Shop 'We Made Too Much'
Details: Instead of paying full price for athletic clothing and gear, be sure to check out Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section, which is filled with items that Lululemon overstocked and often has tons of great deals.
Find specific items in the 'We Made Too Much' section
@katie_constantine
#lululemon #creamymint #lululemonsale #wmtm #lululemondiscounts #lululemonhack #GameTok #MarchMadness
Details: TikTok user @katieconstantine shared a hack for finding specific products in Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section.
If you see a colour of an item that you want on the WMTM page, but once you click on the product the item is gone, you can simply add a different colour in the size you want to your bag and click "edit" in the checkout portal to change the colour.
Instead of paying full price, you can use this trick to double-check if you can actually get that item for cheaper!
Get a discount if you're a first responder
Details: Lululemon offers a 15% discount, both in stores and online, for military and first responders in Canada.
This includes active, reservist, veteran and retired military personnel, as well as the spouses and dependents of active personnel from the same household, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, search and rescue, medical doctors and licensed nurses.
You'll have to have a Lululemon account and verify your status online before you can take advantage of the discount.
Try Lululemon shoes without committing
Details: Not only can you take advantage of the fact that Lululemon now sells shoes, but you can also test them out to make sure you like them before committing to the price.
According to the store's return policy, if you've tested out their shoes and they're not working for you, you can get your money back or exchange them for something else within 30 days.