Lululemon's We Made Too Much Sale Has Tons Of Great Deals & So Many Pieces Are Under $50
You can save on Align tanks, pants and more!
In need of a wardrobe refresh? Lululemon Canada has added so many new items to their We Made Too Much sale, and if you've never shopped the section before, you could be missing some great bargains.
Lululemon's We Made Too Much deal is an under-the-radar sale section where you can find some of their best-selling items — like jackets, tops and leggings — for much cheaper.
The items are things that Lululemon has overstocked, and you can often get many of the brand's top items, which are usually pretty pricey, for less than $50.
You can find both women's and men's clothing on sale, and even filter the section by size, category or activity to find exactly what you're looking for.
The brand has added tons of new items to the sale section, including transitional clothes and pieces that are perfect for summer.
Right now, you can get Lululemon Align leggings for as low as $69, down from $98, and even cropped versions of the pants that you can wear in warmer weather.
You can pair them with the Lululemon Align Tank, which can be found for $49, down from $68, with the sale.
There's also an array of women's jackets that are marked down, including the Lululemon Define Jacket, which is discounted to $99 from $128, and also comes in a cropped style.
Lululemon Define Jacket.Lululemon Canada
Other notable deals include Lululemon shorts for as low as $39 and Lululemon shoes for up to 40% off.
There are also deals on menswear, including men's Lululemon shorts, joggers and tees.
There's even a We Made Too Much section for accessories, where you can find bags, workout gear, hair accessories, hats and more on sale.
Keep in mind while you're shopping that the retailer's return policy for the We Made Too Much section notes that sale items are final sale.
However, if you join Lululemon's membership (which is free to sign up for), you can get a store credit or exchange items that you bought on sale, in addition to other perks.
If you're worried about wear and tear on your items, recently, a TikToker revealed a way that you could get money back for your worn-out Lululemon clothes with pilling, tears or holes.
Happy shopping!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.