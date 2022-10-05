Lululemon Is Getting A Free Membership & You Can Get Early Access To Gear Plus Tons Of Perks
Free fitness classes? Yes, please!
Lululemon lovers, listen up! The athletic wear brand has just announced a new membership program, and those who join can get tons of perks, including a discount on Lululemon gear.
Lululemon Canada's membership program currently comes in two types: an essential membership and the Lululemon Studio membership.
The essential membership is free to join and members get access to quite a few perks.
For one thing, members get early access to product drops, meaning you'll get first dibs on new clothing and workout gear.
And while sale items are typically final sale at Lululemon, members are an exception.
Lululemon says members can return sale items (including items discounted in stores or online or products purchased from the "We Made Too Much" section) in stores, with the option to get their money back on a gift card or exchange the item for something else.
Other perks for essential members include free access to select Lululemon Studio fitness classes, with things like yoga, cardio and strength classes on offer, and new classes available every week.
Members can also join live Studio events designed to support wellbeing and "move with lululemon Studio instructors, ambassadors, and expert lululemon facilitators."
Those who join will also be able to make receipt-free returns both online and in stores, get faster refunds when sending online orders back by mail, and can take advantage of Lululemon's free hemming service.
How much is the Lululemon membership?
While the essential membership is free to join, Lululemon Studio is the brand's paid membership and requires members to have the Mirror.
The Studio membership costs $49 a month and gets members access to even more benefits than the free program.
In addition to the benefits of the essential membership, Studio members can get access to over 10,000 live and on-demand workout classes and also get a 10% discount on almost all Lululemon gear, including sale items and limited-edition products.
Studio members also get unlimited access to Lululemon's "experiential store classes" and first access to IRL Lululemon events.
While this membership does come with the hefty price tag of purchasing the Lululemon Mirror (which comes in at a cool $995), you can try the Mirror for 30 days and get a refund if you change your mind, and delivery and returns on the Mirror are both free.
You can sign up for both memberships now, either online, through the Lululemon app or in-store.
Once you join, you'll be able to access a dashboard on the Lululemon website where you can view your benefits and sign up for workout classes and community events.
If you're looking for ways to get the most bang for your buck at Lululemon Canada, there are tons of Lululemon hacks you can use to save some cash, including free services, discounts and ways to shop sales that you might not know about.