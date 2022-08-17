Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Sale Has Over 50% Off Items That Usually Cost A Fortune
So many things are under $40!
Need a reason to shop? Here's one! Lululemon's"We Made Too Much" sale has plenty of new discounted items, and there are so many things that are more than 50% off.
The brand's under-the-radar sale section, which is filled with items that Lululemon overstocked, has tons of great deals, and you can get a lot of things that are usually pretty pricey for under $40.
There are men's and women's clothes, including leggings, pants, tees, shorts and even accessories like belt bags and yoga mats.
You can get Lululemon's classic Align leggings for almost half their regular price, or their signature men's ABC pants for almost $50 off.
You can also find the popular Lululemon Define Jacket for as low as $64, down from $128.
If you're not ready for summer to end, there's loads of swimwear included too, as well as tank tops for as low as $19, dresses and shorts.
However, if you're already thinking about the snow, you can also get a discount on down-filled jackets like their Men's Down Jacket, which is now $224 down from $448, and vests like their Down and Around Vest, which is almost $60 off.
If you're looking to up your fitness game, there's lots of workout gear included in the sale, like yoga blocks and towels, and accessories to take to the gym like Lululemon fanny packs.
It's worth noting that everything you buy from the We Made Too Much section is final sale, so make sure you really love it before adding it to your cart!
