7 Lululemon Jobs In Canada That Are Remote So You Can Work From Anywhere

Some of the positions don't require a university degree!

There are so many Lululemon jobs available in Canada that are remote which means you can do your work from anywhere in the country!

If you're looking for work right now, the yoga-inspired apparel company is hiring for quite a few open positions based in Canada and some don't even require you to have a post-secondary education to get the job.

With these work-from-home job opportunities, positions are in different departments including HR, sourcing and procurement, customer relations and more.

Here are seven Lululemon jobs available to be applied for that are remote so you can work from anywhere in Canada!

Work From Home GEC Educator

Salary: $15.90 to $21.95 (base)

Who Should Apply: Someone who has a high school diploma along with at least one year of customer service experience is wanted for this job with the customer help centre.

The ability to direct conversations and resolve inquiries over the phone, the ability to navigate multiple guest conversations at once and advanced computer skills (proficiency in Microsoft Office, ability to type 50 words per minute) are required.

Apply Here

Senior Data Analyst

Who Should Apply: Someone with a bachelor's degree in computer science/engineering and more than three years of data analysis experience.

It's also required that candidates have experience creating technical specifications and documentation for large, complex projects, experience with data-driven analysis and knowledge of project lifecycle methodologies for this position with the People Enablement Technology team.

Apply Here

Compensation Program Lead

Who Should Apply: Someone who has a post-secondary degree in a related field like finance or HR and five to eight years of experience in compensation.

Knowledge of HRIS and Excel, the ability to perform multiple tasks, a high level of discretion dealing with confidential and sensitive information, and experience providing consultation to managers, employees and/or business partners are required.

Apply Here

Analyst, Supplier Inclusion and Diversity - IDEA

Who Should Apply: Some with a bachelor's degree in computer science, math, statistics, engineering, business administration or a related field and two to four years of experience in financial analysis and reporting business data analytics.

For this sourcing and procurement job, Lululemon is looking for people who have experience with Excel, prioritizing and handling multiple tasks in a time-sensitive manner, working in a team and communicating with stakeholders.

Apply Here

Senior Manager, UX Design Excellence & Ops

Who Should Apply: Someone with a bachelor of arts or bachelor of sciences in a related field or equivalent work experience who has more than eight years of experience as a leader in the digital user experience research and/or design and more than two years of experience managing individual contributors within the user experience.

Experience developing design thinking, human-centred workflows, processes, frameworks, and engagement models, and experience developing and enabling design thinking principles, standards and templates are also required.

Apply Here

Operations Manager, Guest Education Centre

Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for someone with three to five years of progressive leadership experience in an operations-based environment to work this job with the customer help centre.

Intermediate to advanced computer skills, the ability to maintain composure during difficult or high-pressure situations and the ability to handle multiple and changing priorities are also required.

Apply Here

Senior People & Culture Functional Analyst (Compensation)

Who Should Apply: Someone who has more than five years of experience in HR operations and more than two years of experience supporting complex HR system implementations or managing large-scale HR programs.

Experience managing or coordinating large impact cyclical compensation activities and expertise in HRIS with strong working knowledge of business processes (job changes, compensation changes, bonus programs) are required as well.

Apply Here

