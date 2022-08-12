IKEA Canada Is Having A Huge Summer Sale Right Now & So Many Items Are 50% Off
It's not the only offer right now, either! 🇸🇪🙌
Hej! As the dog days of August continue on, IKEA Canada is holding a big summer sale with some items up to 50% off.
The sale, which is going on until August 31, has some great options for anyone looking to get their hands on affordable furniture in Canada.
Some of the most discounted items include a whole bunch of summery outdoor IKEA furniture, decor and accessories, but that's not to say there aren't deals on items of all kinds.
One of the more discounted items is the ÄPPLARÖ, which is going for a hefty 50% off while supplies last. Typically selling for $145 before tax, you can grab one of these beautiful acacia wood outdoor chairs for only $75 this month.
You could also get the GRILLSKÄR, an outdoor sink that would tie any outdoor grilling and chilling area together quite nicely. This is going for $159 as opposed to its pre-sale price of $350.
Some smaller, but still worthwhile discounts include the HUSARÖ, an outdoor lawn chair going for 20% off — giving it a price tag of $139.
Of course, these are a whole bunch of other items on offer too, while supplies last, from pillows and prints, to clothes hangers and curtains. If you want them, this is the time to stock up on those last-minute IKEA gems!
These deals are available in-store as well as online.
Not only is the Swedish superstore having a summer sale, but it's also having an "Eat Your Receipt" promotion right now.
If you dine in at the bistro between before August 14, keep your receipt and you can return to an IKEA Canada location anytime from August 15 to 31 to get the cost of your meal deducted from any purchase over $150.
So, if you know what's good for you, you'll be eating at IKEA for breakfast, lunch and dinner to really enjoy those savings (and meatballs)!
