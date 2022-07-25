Lululemon Is Hiring So Many Jobs In BC & You Can Get Some Sweet Perks
Free workout classes anyone?
Lululemon is hiring for a bunch of different jobs in B.C. right now and you can get some awesome perks working with the company, in some of these roles.
If you're looking to make some money to afford that Vancouver rent, these gigs are perfect. Plus, some positions offer employee discounts, paid workout classes, and bonuses.
They have a variety of openings, including some contract positions if you're just looking for a temporary gig.
Update that resume and start applying, because you'll probably want to land one of these jobs.
Assistant Manager
Where: Richmond, B.C.
Who Should Apply: Calling all natural-born leaders — this position might just be a dream role for you. You will get to help lead a team of employees at the Richmond Centre retail location and the job comes with all the Lululemon awesome perks.
Contract Educator
Where: Surrey, B.C.
Who Should Apply: With this position, you will be helping in all things customer service for shoppers at Morgan Crossing in Surrey, B.C.
If interacting with guests all day long sounds like a dream, you might want to apply for this role. Plus, the special perks are all included.
Quality Assurance Auditor
Where: Delta, B.C.
Who Should Apply: This 12-month contract position will be working on specific tasks like product inspections, quality control and inventory management.
The job position said that the company is looking for someone with previous experience in the retail industry and a diploma or degree in garment manufacturing, quality or an equivalent.
Assistant Manager, Guest Experience (Contract)
Where: Coquitlam, B.C.
Who Should Apply: This contract role still comes with all the perks and benefits Lululemon offers. With this job, you will get to help open and close the retail store, assist the manager and support team members.
Architect - Mobile Apps
Where: Vancouver, B.C.
Who Should Apply: If you have a bachelor's degree in computer science or engineering, you might be a fit for this. With this job, you will get to help design the Lululemon app.
It's a super cool gig for all the computer wizards out there.
Assistant Manager, Guest Experience
Where: Langley, B.C.
Who Should Apply: This role will have you leading team members and helping guests have a great experience at the Willowbrook Pop-Up in Langley.
The job comes with all the sweet perks so you can keep up with your fitness goals with the help of Lululemon.