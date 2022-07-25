NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Lululemon Is Hiring So Many Jobs In BC & You Can Get Some Sweet Perks

Free workout classes anyone?

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Lululemon storefront. Right: Inside a Lululemon retail store.

Lululemon storefront. Right: Inside a Lululemon retail store.

Ronniechua | Dreamstime, Tea | Dreamstime

Lululemon is hiring for a bunch of different jobs in B.C. right now and you can get some awesome perks working with the company, in some of these roles.

If you're looking to make some money to afford that Vancouver rent, these gigs are perfect. Plus, some positions offer employee discounts, paid workout classes, and bonuses.

They have a variety of openings, including some contract positions if you're just looking for a temporary gig.

Update that resume and start applying, because you'll probably want to land one of these jobs.

Assistant Manager

Where: Richmond, B.C.

Who Should Apply: Calling all natural-born leaders — this position might just be a dream role for you. You will get to help lead a team of employees at the Richmond Centre retail location and the job comes with all the Lululemon awesome perks.

Apply Here

Contract Educator

Where: Surrey, B.C.

Who Should Apply: With this position, you will be helping in all things customer service for shoppers at Morgan Crossing in Surrey, B.C.

If interacting with guests all day long sounds like a dream, you might want to apply for this role. Plus, the special perks are all included.

Apply Here

Quality Assurance Auditor

Where: Delta, B.C.

Who Should Apply: This 12-month contract position will be working on specific tasks like product inspections, quality control and inventory management.

The job position said that the company is looking for someone with previous experience in the retail industry and a diploma or degree in garment manufacturing, quality or an equivalent.

Apply Here

Assistant Manager, Guest Experience (Contract)

Where: Coquitlam, B.C.

Who Should Apply: This contract role still comes with all the perks and benefits Lululemon offers. With this job, you will get to help open and close the retail store, assist the manager and support team members.

Apply Here

Architect - Mobile Apps

Where: Vancouver, B.C.

Who Should Apply: If you have a bachelor's degree in computer science or engineering, you might be a fit for this. With this job, you will get to help design the Lululemon app.

It's a super cool gig for all the computer wizards out there.

Apply Here

Assistant Manager, Guest Experience

Where: Langley, B.C.

Who Should Apply: This role will have you leading team members and helping guests have a great experience at the Willowbrook Pop-Up in Langley.

The job comes with all the sweet perks so you can keep up with your fitness goals with the help of Lululemon.

Apply Here

