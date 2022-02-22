Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
amazon canada

This Lululemon Define Jacket Dupe Is Only $58 On Amazon Canada

Why spend $128 when you can pay half as much?

Commerce Writer
This Lululemon Define Jacket Dupe From Amazon Canada Is Only $58
Amazon Canada,lululemon

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Every now and again Lululemon comes out with a hot product that gets Canadian shoppers talking. A few months ago it was the Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag and more recently, the Team Canada Olympic gear.

The latest trending item from the brand is the Define Jacket (starting at $128) which is gaining popularity on TikTok for giving what users call a "BBL" (Brazilian butt lift). This is probably due to the slimming effect that the jacket gives when zipped up, accentuating the waist area.

But, as with many items that go viral, a bunch of sizes and colours are now out of stock on Lululemon's website. Not to mention, $128 isn't exactly light spending fare. So we went on the hunt for an affordable dupe that's just as good.

We found this QUEENIEKE Women's Sports Jacket on Amazon Canada and immediately noticed a ton of similarities. Plus, it's only $57.99 and comes with over 4,000 positive ratings.

Reviewers who have both the Define Jacket and this Amazon dupe say that they're almost identical. It has the same fit, zippered pockets with mesh interiors, thumbholes on the sleeves, high neckline and vented back. Even the stitching is super similar.

The brand QUEENIEKE also has other fitness apparel including leggings starting at $19.91 and this sports bra for $29.99 (which kind of looks like the $64 Lululemon Free to Be Longline Bra, no?).

If you're looking for more Lululemon dupes specifically, we've also found Align legging dupes and a bunch of winter dupes for your shopping pleasure.

QUEENIEKE Women's Sports Jacket

Amazon Canada

Whether you want it to work out in it or just lounge around at home in it, this top-rated athletic jacket is the perfect dupe of the popular Lululemon Define Jacket. It comes in sizes extra small to 4XL, in 40 different styles with varying colours and patterns. There are even some cropped options, too.

QUEENIEKE
$57.99
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canada jobs

Amazon Is Hiring In Toronto & There Are Currently Hundreds Of Job Openings

It's Bezos' world and we're just living in it!

@insideamazon | Instagram

Amazon most likely rules your online shopping, so why not work for them too?

Amazon is hiring for over 1,000 positions in Toronto at varying levels, so if you're in the market for a new job or hoping to switch careers, it may be worth taking a peek at their new listings.

Keep ReadingShow less
bc jobs

Lululemon Is Hiring In BC & Some Jobs Include Awesome Perks Like Employee Discounts

Discounted Lululemon clothes? Yes please! 🛍️

David Tonelson | Dreamstime

Lululemon is hiring for so many jobs in B.C., and some of the roles that are being advertised include awesome perks like employee discounts.

If you're a huge Lululemon fan, now is the chance to land your dream job.

Keep ReadingShow less

All The Family Day 2022 Sales You Can Shop This Long Weekend

Save on an Adidas Ultraboosts, Coach bags, Best Buy air fryers and more!

@samsonitecanada | Instagram, @aerie | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's always nice to have a day off, especially when it's tacked at the end of a busy weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
amazon canada

22 Home Organization Products On Amazon Canada That'll Help You Be Less Of A Slob

Goodbye, clutter! 👋

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Personally, my favourite things to shop for on Amazon Canada are products that'll minimize my clutter and help me get organized. It's just so satisfying to come across an item that I know will help keep my apartment tidy.

Keep ReadingShow less