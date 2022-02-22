This Lululemon Define Jacket Dupe Is Only $58 On Amazon Canada
Why spend $128 when you can pay half as much?
Every now and again Lululemon comes out with a hot product that gets Canadian shoppers talking. A few months ago it was the Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag and more recently, the Team Canada Olympic gear.
The latest trending item from the brand is the Define Jacket (starting at $128) which is gaining popularity on TikTok for giving what users call a "BBL" (Brazilian butt lift). This is probably due to the slimming effect that the jacket gives when zipped up, accentuating the waist area.
But, as with many items that go viral, a bunch of sizes and colours are now out of stock on Lululemon's website. Not to mention, $128 isn't exactly light spending fare. So we went on the hunt for an affordable dupe that's just as good.
We found this QUEENIEKE Women's Sports Jacket on Amazon Canada and immediately noticed a ton of similarities. Plus, it's only $57.99 and comes with over 4,000 positive ratings.
Reviewers who have both the Define Jacket and this Amazon dupe say that they're almost identical. It has the same fit, zippered pockets with mesh interiors, thumbholes on the sleeves, high neckline and vented back. Even the stitching is super similar.
The brand QUEENIEKE also has other fitness apparel including leggings starting at $19.91 and this sports bra for $29.99 (which kind of looks like the $64 Lululemon Free to Be Longline Bra, no?).
If you're looking for more Lululemon dupes specifically, we've also found Align legging dupes and a bunch of winter dupes for your shopping pleasure.
QUEENIEKE Women's Sports Jacket
Whether you want it to work out in it or just lounge around at home in it, this top-rated athletic jacket is the perfect dupe of the popular Lululemon Define Jacket. It comes in sizes extra small to 4XL, in 40 different styles with varying colours and patterns. There are even some cropped options, too.
