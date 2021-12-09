Trending Tags

This Fleece Zip-Up Sweatshirt Is A Lululemon Dupe & Only $55 At Old Navy

You can get an extra 30% off with this promo code. 🙌

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Hello and welcome to fleece season! While there’s no shortage of insulated apparel on the market, there's only one fuzzy item that's flying off shelves this season and it's the fleece zip-up.

Brands like The North Face, Free People and Lululemon sell a ton of plush fleece sweaters and jackets, and while they’re high-quality, they’re still pretty expensive. Some of us would much rather drop a couple of hundred bucks on a space heater instead.

Luckily, those who want to stay on trend (and stay warm!) can do so without blowing their budget.

Old Navy

You can get this High-Neck Half-Zip Sherpa Sweatshirt for $54.99 at Old Navy. It’s nearly identical to the Textured Fleece 1/2 Zip for $148 at Lululemon. You'd be saving $93.

FYI: Sherpa is a type of fleece and is often considered the plushest.

Now until December 12, Old Navy is offering an extra 30% off select items with the promo code SAVE. So now that zip-up is only $38.49 before tax. It’s so cheap you can get it in different colours without putting a dent in your wallet. It comes in beige, mauve and black.

Old Navy also sells their version of fleece-lined leggings for only $24.99. It’s a steal considering a similar pair at Lululemon go for $128. You can also get an extra 30% off the Old Navy leggings, too, so they’re just $17.49 before tax and shipping.

High-Neck Half-Zip Sherpa Sweatshirt

Old Navy

Price: $38.49 ($54.99)

Details: If you want to bundle up in a nice, new fleece zip-up, you can score a great deal on one at Old Navy. This sherpa sweatshirt (a total Lululemon dupe) is 30% off when you use the code SAVE at checkout. This special offer is valid until December 12.

$38.49 On OLD NAVY

