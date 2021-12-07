Trending Tags

These Fleece-Lined Leggings Are A Lululemon Dupe & Less Than $45 On Amazon Canada

Yes, it has pockets! 🤗

Black leggings are the backbone of our wardrobe and we're going to need something thicker than lycra to keep us warm in the winter.

Enter fleece-lined leggings. They look just like your average pair of leggings but they’ve lined with super soft fleece fabric. While a pair from Lululemon can run you $128, we found a dupe on Amazon Canada for only $42.99.

The BALEAF Women's Fleece-Lined Leggings come in four colours: black, grey, blue and green. It’s lined on the inside with fleece so you can stay nice and toasty when the temperature drops. It’s breathable and moisture-wicking, meaning you can work out in them if you want to.

You can wear these leggings to the gym, around the house or even out on the town. These leggings have deep side pockets so you can store your phone, keys and cards when you’re out running errands and refuse to lug around a big purse.

Shoppers say these leggings are “simply perfect” for cold Canadian winters and rave about the stretchy material and no-pill fabric. The best part is that these leggings don’t seem to attract pet hair which is a rarity when it comes to black tights.

BALEAF Women's Fleece-Lined Leggings

Price: $42.99

Details: Do you want to feel like you’re bundled up in a cozy fleece blanket but without all the bulk? While some brands like Lululemon sell fleece leggings for over $100, we found a much more affordable option on Amazon. Shoppers are calling it the perfect pair for cold Canadian winters.

