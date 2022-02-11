Girlfriend Collective's Size-Inclusive Leggings Are 'The Best Ever' According To Countless Reviews
The popular brand, available in Canada, makes clothes in sizes XXS to 6XL.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
When it comes to high-quality, buttery-soft leggings, one brand that's made a name for themselves in Canada is Girlfriend Collective. You may have spotted the brand at department stores like Nordstrom and The Bay.
For conscious shoppers, it can be hard to find a brand that checks off all the boxes: size inclusivity, sustainable materials, cute colours and affordable price points. But Girlfriend Collective seems to pass every category with flying colours.
Shoppers can't get enough of the brand's best-selling Compressive High-Rise Legging ($78). Not only do the leggings come in sizes XXS to 6XL and three different lengths, but they're also extra high-waisted with four-way stretch. Did we mention each pair is made from 25 recycled water bottles?
Here's one of the hundreds of promising reviews on their website:
"I usually hate leggings for working out because I can never find a pair that flatter me. I have a little tummy pouch, I have a big butt and thick thighs, and I am short as well so every pair of leggings has been too long on me. It has been a nightmare...I am so impressed with the quality of these leggings, how they flatter my curves, that they make an inseam short enough for me as a 5'2 gal."
You can grab a pair of leggings in black, ivory, blue, green purple and brown. If you're into matching sets, you can get the Paloma Racerback Bra for just $46. The bra, best suited for medium-impact workouts, is made from 79% recycled plastic bottles and 21% nylon.
They are not kidding around when they say they're an ethical and sustainable company.
If you want to diversify your activewear so it's not a heaping pile of Lululemon or Old Navy garbs, then Girlfriend Collective is worth looking into.
Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging
When it comes to leggings, nothing beats these compressive, squat-proof, ultra-high rise leggings. There are hundreds of positive reviews online (literally scanned dozens of pages and couldn't find a single bad review) that claim these leggings are "the absolute best" of the bunch.