Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
fashion & clothing

16 Body-Positive Brands Where Canadian Shoppers Can Actually Find Clothes They Like In Their Size

We love a realistic clothing brand 💃

16 Body-Positive Brands Where Canadian Shoppers Can Actually Find Clothes They Like In Their Size
@lanebryant | Instagram, Aerie

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

In my opinion, body positivity should be implemented and valued across all clothing brands. Although that isn't always the case, more and more companies are hopping on the inclusivity bandwagon — and it's pretty awesome to see if you ask me.

For many folks, shopping for clothes can trigger a vast variety of emotions (like one Narcity writer explains in her experience trying out Old Navy's new inclusive range). That's why we went on a hunt for brands that'll make shopping for clothes a little easier for Canadians.

Check out these 16 clothing brands that are actually doing a decent job with being inclusive, realistic and body-positive.

Lesley Hampton

Details: According to her bio on her website, Lesley Hampton is an "Anishinaabe Artist and Fashion Designer focused on mental health awareness, body positivity, and authentic representation in fashion, film, and media." Hampton designs size-inclusive fashion that Canadians can shop for on her website or at The Bay.

Find It On LESLEY HAMPTON

Penningtons

Details: Penningtons is a Canadian retail store that offers trendy clothes in a variety of styles in sizes 14 to 32. It specializes in plus-size clothing and sheds a light on stunning models of all shapes and sizes.

Find It On PENNINGTONS

Lane Bryant

Details: Lane Bryant carries tons of stylish clothes in sizes 10 to 40. It started off as a maternity brand all the way back in 1904 and is currently the largest plus-size retailer in the US. Don't worry, they ship to Canada and will show you all of their merchandise in Canadian dollars, too.

Find It On LANE BRYANT

Knix

Details: From wireless bras to leak-proof undies, Knix has made it its mission to help anyone with a bust or a period feel comfortable. Their products are cute and functional with a wide spectrum of sizes available.

Find It On KNIX

Aerie

Details: We salute Aerie for skipping out on heavily edited photos and using real bodies in their ads to normalize seeing things like stretch marks, cellulite, and tummy rolls in fashion.

Find It On AERIE

Old Navy

Details: Old Navy has carried a wide spectrum of sizes for quite some time now, but has recently added even more styles to choose from. Most items are super affordable and the brand does a great job at using a wide variety of models on their website and social media.

Find It On OLD NAVY

adidas

Details: If you're on the hunt for stylish sports apparel, Adidas has you covered. With sizes up to 4X, you can find all kinds of options whether you're looking for a sports bra or a pair of joggers.

Find It On ADIDAS

Dia & Co 

Details: Dia & Co promotes body positivity by offering a wide range of styles and sizes. They have a "try before you buy" policy that'll allow you to order up to 10 items to try on at home before committing to your purchase (which is available for most items). They also have a fun quiz on their website that'll help you narrow down on clothes that'll work best for you.

Find It On DIA & CO

Nordstrom Canada

Details: From loungewear to cocktail dresses, Nordstrom's in-house brands like BP and Madewell have a ton of size-inclusive options Canadians can shop for.

Find It On NORDSTROM CANADA

Fabletics

Details: For soft, comfy and cozy loungewear in all kinds of sizes, head over to Fabletics. We love seeing their social media and website filled with images of real people wearing their clothing.

Find It On FABLETICS

H&M

Details: H&M carries a ton of trendy styles in sizes up to 4XL. Their website is super easy to navigate and has a plus-size section that'll actually show you what the clothes will look like on size-inclusive models. You can check out their new arrivals here.

Find It On H&M

Nasty Gal

Details: Nasty Gal has a huge selection of stylish clothing in all kinds of sizes. From swimsuits to winter jackets, they've got lots to choose from. They're known for their awesome deals and currently have quite a few items on sale right now!

Find It On NASTY GAL

Savage X Fenty

Details: If you're a fan of Rihanna (I mean, who isn't?), then you probably already know about her body-positive lingerie brand. With plenty of sizes shown on models of all genders, sizes and backgrounds, we love what this company's doing.

Find It On SAVAGE X FENTY

ModCloth

Details: ModCloth sells quirky, fun and vintage-inspired fashion in a full range of sizes. With a focus on body positivity, female leadership and size inclusivity, Canadians can feel good about shopping online at ModCloth.

Find It On MODCLOTH

Joe Fresh

Details: From versatile outerwear to comfortable intimates, Canadians can find a wide array of stylish and affordable options up to 3XL at Joe Fresh.

Find It On JOE FRESH

Mango

Details: Mango has super cute clothes that will get you ready for heading into the office this fall, like this stylish trench coat or this houndstooth blazer. With sizes up to 4XL, there are so many trendy pieces you'll want to add to your closet ASAP.

Find It On MANGO

From Your Site Articles

Platform Shoes Are On Sale At Foot Locker Canada Including Brands Like Adidas, Converse & More

You can get a pair for as little as $45 and other items are on sale, too!

@footlockercanada | Instagram, @footlockercanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Platform shoes have a thicker than normal sole and are a fun way to add height in total comfort (goodbye forever, heels!). They'll also make a statement and bring a plain outfit to the next level.

Keep Reading Show less

Joe Fresh & Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris Have A Fall Capsule Collection Launching In October

Nothing over $89! 🙌

Joe Fresh, Joe Fresh

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Joe Fresh is a Canadian staple when it comes to affordable fashion for the entire family. Today the retailer announced it's launching a limited-edition fall capsule collection with another Canadian titan, Jillian Harris.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Cozy Onesies That Are Perfect For Lounging Around The House When It's Too Cold Out

Some are stylish enough to wear on the go, too!

@meundies | Instagram, @smashtess | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As patio season wraps up, many of us are starting to retreat to the comfort of our warm homes after work. We're trading in our cute sundresses for knit sweaters and one cold-weather staple we can't live without is the onesie.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Coach Outlet Items Under $100 You Can Get During Their Friends & Family Sale

You can save an extra 15% with this coupon code.

@coach | Instagram, @coach | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Shopping from outlet stores is one of the best ways to save money on your favourite brands. But you no longer have to make the trek to those super far outlet stores anymore, since brands like Coach Outlet are now online.

Keep Reading Show less