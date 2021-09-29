16 Body-Positive Brands Where Canadian Shoppers Can Actually Find Clothes They Like In Their Size
In my opinion, body positivity should be implemented and valued across all clothing brands. Although that isn't always the case, more and more companies are hopping on the inclusivity bandwagon — and it's pretty awesome to see if you ask me.
For many folks, shopping for clothes can trigger a vast variety of emotions (like one Narcity writer explains in her experience trying out Old Navy's new inclusive range). That's why we went on a hunt for brands that'll make shopping for clothes a little easier for Canadians.
Check out these 16 clothing brands that are actually doing a decent job with being inclusive, realistic and body-positive.
Lesley Hampton
Details: According to her bio on her website, Lesley Hampton is an "Anishinaabe Artist and Fashion Designer focused on mental health awareness, body positivity, and authentic representation in fashion, film, and media." Hampton designs size-inclusive fashion that Canadians can shop for on her website or at The Bay.
Penningtons
Details: Penningtons is a Canadian retail store that offers trendy clothes in a variety of styles in sizes 14 to 32. It specializes in plus-size clothing and sheds a light on stunning models of all shapes and sizes.
Lane Bryant
Details: Lane Bryant carries tons of stylish clothes in sizes 10 to 40. It started off as a maternity brand all the way back in 1904 and is currently the largest plus-size retailer in the US. Don't worry, they ship to Canada and will show you all of their merchandise in Canadian dollars, too.
Knix
Details: From wireless bras to leak-proof undies, Knix has made it its mission to help anyone with a bust or a period feel comfortable. Their products are cute and functional with a wide spectrum of sizes available.
Aerie
Details: We salute Aerie for skipping out on heavily edited photos and using real bodies in their ads to normalize seeing things like stretch marks, cellulite, and tummy rolls in fashion.
Old Navy
Details: Old Navy has carried a wide spectrum of sizes for quite some time now, but has recently added even more styles to choose from. Most items are super affordable and the brand does a great job at using a wide variety of models on their website and social media.
adidas
Details: If you're on the hunt for stylish sports apparel, Adidas has you covered. With sizes up to 4X, you can find all kinds of options whether you're looking for a sports bra or a pair of joggers.
Dia & Co
Details: Dia & Co promotes body positivity by offering a wide range of styles and sizes. They have a "try before you buy" policy that'll allow you to order up to 10 items to try on at home before committing to your purchase (which is available for most items). They also have a fun quiz on their website that'll help you narrow down on clothes that'll work best for you.
Nordstrom Canada
Details: From loungewear to cocktail dresses, Nordstrom's in-house brands like BP and Madewell have a ton of size-inclusive options Canadians can shop for.
Fabletics
Details: For soft, comfy and cozy loungewear in all kinds of sizes, head over to Fabletics. We love seeing their social media and website filled with images of real people wearing their clothing.
H&M
Details: H&M carries a ton of trendy styles in sizes up to 4XL. Their website is super easy to navigate and has a plus-size section that'll actually show you what the clothes will look like on size-inclusive models. You can check out their new arrivals here.
Nasty Gal
Details: Nasty Gal has a huge selection of stylish clothing in all kinds of sizes. From swimsuits to winter jackets, they've got lots to choose from. They're known for their awesome deals and currently have quite a few items on sale right now!
Savage X Fenty
Details: If you're a fan of Rihanna (I mean, who isn't?), then you probably already know about her body-positive lingerie brand. With plenty of sizes shown on models of all genders, sizes and backgrounds, we love what this company's doing.
ModCloth
Details: ModCloth sells quirky, fun and vintage-inspired fashion in a full range of sizes. With a focus on body positivity, female leadership and size inclusivity, Canadians can feel good about shopping online at ModCloth.
Joe Fresh
Details: From versatile outerwear to comfortable intimates, Canadians can find a wide array of stylish and affordable options up to 3XL at Joe Fresh.
Mango
Details: Mango has super cute clothes that will get you ready for heading into the office this fall, like this stylish trench coat or this houndstooth blazer. With sizes up to 4XL, there are so many trendy pieces you'll want to add to your closet ASAP.