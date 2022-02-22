Nordstrom Canada Is Having A Massive Winter Sale & Here's What You Can Get For $23 And Up
You can save up to 70% this week. 👀
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're a fan of Nordstrom Canada's collection of stylish clothes, accessories and home goods, you'll be pleased to know that thousands of items are on sale right now.
Now until February 27, you can save up to 60% on popular brands like Zella, Billabong, Nike and everything else listed under Nordstrom's winter sale. You can also shop the designer sale and get up to 70% off names like Moschino and Stella McCartney.
From designer handbags to foldable bike helmets, here are 11 items you can buy on sale at Nordstrom Canada.
BP Crop Recycled Blend Cardigan
This trendy cropped cardigan will add a splash of colour to your next outfit, just in time for spring. It's currently 50% off and available in sizes XL to 3XL.
Bink Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle
This chic water bottle is wrapped in a silicone sleeve, which will save it from breaking if you ever drop it. It also has tracking markings along on it, so you can make sure you stay hydrated all day long. It comes in five colours including mustard yellow and forest green.
Fend Adult Foldable Bike Helmet
Spring is right around the corner — and so is bicycling season. This nifty helmet actually folds down, so you can stash it in your backpack when you're not riding. It's also available in black.
Lisa Says Gah Julia Halter Midi Dress
This beautiful halter dress is the perfect thing to get your closet prepared for spring. It ties around the neck and at the back which makes it super easy to adjust the fit. You can get it in sizes XS to 3XL.
Billabong Safari Nights Crop Bra Bikini Top
Planning a vacation anytime soon? This adorable bikini top is cute, comfy and sure to become a part of your go-to poolside apparel. You can also get the matching bottoms on sale for $48.96 (originally $69.95).
Treasure & Bond Paperbag Waist Pants
If you're looking to upgrade your office or going-out wardrobe, here's an adorable pair of high-waisted paperbag pants that can be dressed up or down. You can find them in sizes XS to large.
Adidas Yoga T-shirt
If you're in need of a new workout shirt, this moisture-wicking Adidas t-shirt is 40% off right now. You can get it in sizes small to 2XL.
Chunks Wavy Headband
Obsessed with hair accessories? You can get 40% off this super cute headband and add a pop of colour to your next 'do the next time you go out.
Nike Serena Design Crew Fleece Pants
If you can never have enough pairs of sweats, these fancy Nike joggers are as cozy as they come. They're available in sizes XS to XL, in black or green.
Fringe Studio Dog Line Treat Canister
Here's a stylish ceramic jar you can use to store your dog's favourite treats. You can also get the matching dog bowl on sale for $15.60 (originally $24).
Mansur Gavriel Leather Crossbody Wallet
If you're into collecting designer handbags, this sleek crossbody wallet is a whopping 60% off right now. Made from Italian leather, this gorgeous bag is perfect for toting around your passport and other valuables while on your next vacation.