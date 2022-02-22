Sections

Nordstrom Canada Is Having A Massive Winter Sale & Here's What You Can Get For $23 And Up
If you're a fan of Nordstrom Canada's collection of stylish clothes, accessories and home goods, you'll be pleased to know that thousands of items are on sale right now.

Now until February 27, you can save up to 60% on popular brands like Zella, Billabong, Nike and everything else listed under Nordstrom's winter sale. You can also shop the designer sale and get up to 70% off names like Moschino and Stella McCartney.

From designer handbags to foldable bike helmets, here are 11 items you can buy on sale at Nordstrom Canada.

BP Crop Recycled Blend Cardigan

Nordstrom Canada

This trendy cropped cardigan will add a splash of colour to your next outfit, just in time for spring. It's currently 50% off and available in sizes XL to 3XL.

BP
$46 $23
Buy Now

Bink Day Hydration Tracking Water Bottle

Nordstrom Canada

This chic water bottle is wrapped in a silicone sleeve, which will save it from breaking if you ever drop it. It also has tracking markings along on it, so you can make sure you stay hydrated all day long. It comes in five colours including mustard yellow and forest green.

Bink
$50 $30
Buy Now

Fend Adult Foldable Bike Helmet

Nordstrom Canada

Spring is right around the corner — and so is bicycling season. This nifty helmet actually folds down, so you can stash it in your backpack when you're not riding. It's also available in black.

Fend
$149 $89.40
Buy Now

Lisa Says Gah Julia Halter Midi Dress

Nordstrom Canada

This beautiful halter dress is the perfect thing to get your closet prepared for spring. It ties around the neck and at the back which makes it super easy to adjust the fit. You can get it in sizes XS to 3XL.

Lisa Says Gah
$155 $93
Buy Now

Billabong Safari Nights Crop Bra Bikini Top

Nordstrom Canada

Planning a vacation anytime soon? This adorable bikini top is cute, comfy and sure to become a part of your go-to poolside apparel. You can also get the matching bottoms on sale for $48.96 (originally $69.95).

Billabong
$79.95 $55.96
Buy Now

Treasure & Bond Paperbag Waist Pants

Nordstrom Canada

If you're looking to upgrade your office or going-out wardrobe, here's an adorable pair of high-waisted paperbag pants that can be dressed up or down. You can find them in sizes XS to large.

Treasure & Bond
$95 $66.50
Buy Now

Adidas Yoga T-shirt

Nordstrom Canada

If you're in need of a new workout shirt, this moisture-wicking Adidas t-shirt is 40% off right now. You can get it in sizes small to 2XL.

Adidas
$60 $36
Buy Now

Chunks Wavy Headband

Nordstrom Canada

Obsessed with hair accessories? You can get 40% off this super cute headband and add a pop of colour to your next 'do the next time you go out.

Chunks
$21 $12.60
Buy Now

Nike Serena Design Crew Fleece Pants

Nordstrom Canada

If you can never have enough pairs of sweats, these fancy Nike joggers are as cozy as they come. They're available in sizes XS to XL, in black or green.

Nike
$84 $63
Buy Now

Fringe Studio Dog Line Treat Canister

Nordstrom Canada

Here's a stylish ceramic jar you can use to store your dog's favourite treats. You can also get the matching dog bowl on sale for $15.60 (originally $24).

Fringe Studio
$40 $24.99
Buy Now

Mansur Gavriel Leather Crossbody Wallet

Nordstrom Canada

If you're into collecting designer handbags, this sleek crossbody wallet is a whopping 60% off right now. Made from Italian leather, this gorgeous bag is perfect for toting around your passport and other valuables while on your next vacation.

Mansur Gavriel
$595 $238
Buy Now
All The Family Day 2022 Sales You Can Shop This Long Weekend

Save on an Adidas Ultraboosts, Coach bags, Best Buy air fryers and more!

@samsonitecanada | Instagram, @aerie | Instagram

It's always nice to have a day off, especially when it's tacked at the end of a busy weekend.

amazon canada

22 Home Organization Products On Amazon Canada That'll Help You Be Less Of A Slob

Goodbye, clutter! 👋

Amazon Canada

Personally, my favourite things to shop for on Amazon Canada are products that'll minimize my clutter and help me get organized. It's just so satisfying to come across an item that I know will help keep my apartment tidy.

7 Affordable Elf Cosmetics Products That Are Popular For A Reason

All of these goodies are only $14 or less!

May Ning | Narcity Media, @elfcosmeticsuk | Instagram

You shouldn't have to pay an arm and a leg for effective makeup and one brand that's killing the affordable beauty game is e.l.f. Cosmetics.

The Amount Of Cute Home Products On Sale At This Canadian Store Is Actually Bananas

Up to 75% off? My credit card is about to get wild. 😅

@linenchest | Instagram

Do you know when you go into a store for one item and come out with, like, 12? Well, that might be the problem you have with this Linen Chest sale that's happening online right now.

