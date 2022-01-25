Trending Tags

These Leggings On Amazon Canada Are Only $29 & Reviewers Say They're A Total Lululemon Dupe

They're squat-proof, high rise and comparable to the popular Align leggings. 😍

Commerce Writer
These Leggings On Amazon Canada Are Only $29 & Reviewers Say They're A Total Lululemon Dupe
Standret | Dreamstime, Kittiphan Teerawattanakul | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on the hunt for new workout leggings, you don't have to spend over $100 to find a quality pair. According to Amazon Canada reviewers, these best-selling Sunzel Leggings are comparable to the popular Lululemon Align leggings — except these babies only cost $29.99.

Apparently, the Sunzel Leggings are squat-proof, buttery soft and super comfortable. One reviewer explains that they won't pill in the dryer either, which, if you've ever owned a pair of Aligns, you'll know can become an issue over time.

Another Amazon Canada reviewer says they aren't see-through and that they're sweat-proof, which contributes to being stellar in the squat-proof department.

Several other reviewers note the comfortable waistband, which is compressing enough to keep the leggings from slipping, but not tight enough to dig into your skin.

These leggings have over 18,000 ratings with a ton of reviews to consider, so you can see for yourself!

Sunzel Squat Proof High Waisted Leggings

Amazon Canada

Whether you're lounging at home or breaking a sweat, these best-selling leggings might become your next favourite thing to wear. With over 18,000 ratings on Amazon Canada, they've been compared to Lululemon's Align Leggings time and time again. The full-length style comes in 21 colours, while the capri style comes in three colours and has pockets. All options are currently available in sizes XS to XL.

Sunzel
$29.99
Buy Now

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

