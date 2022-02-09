Nike Canada's Winter Sale Is On Now & You Can Get 30% Off Hundreds Of Items Online
Including joggers, jackets, leggings and more!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
If you're in the mood to shop for stylish athletic attire, Nike Canada is having an online winter sale right now. You can get up to 30% off all kinds of items like tracksuits, hoodies and select sports bras.
You'll be able to see the discounted price directly on the product page so you don't need a code to access the deal.
Items you can save big on include this Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Legacy Men's Reversible Hooded Jacket for $154.99 (originally $220) and this Serena Williams Design Crew Women's Fleece Tennis Trousers for $65.99 (originally $84).
Just keep in mind that when it comes to sneakers, the winter sale is limited to just a few pairs. However, if you check out the shoes in the general sale section, you'll find over 180 different pairs marked down — including these Nike Air Max 96 2 Women's Shoes for $157.99 (originally $225) and these Nike Air Max 96 II Men's Shoes for $147.99 (originally $210). Happy shopping!
Nike Canada
