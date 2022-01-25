Trending Tags

Allbirds Lowered The Price Of Their Top-Selling Running Shoes & Now They're $45 Cheaper

They're eco-friendly, too!

Commerce Writer
Allbirds Lowered The Price Of Their Top-Selling Running Shoes & Now They're $45 Cheaper
@allbirds | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If 2022 is the year that you're planning to make more sustainable choices, then you need to check out the footwear brand Allbirds. It's a New Zealand-born brand that started out of the founder's interest in using merino wool as a sustainable material for shoes.

One of their best-selling shoes, the Tree Dasher, is now permanently priced at $130 rather than $175. They're made for running but are so comfortable and stylish, they'll quickly become your new everyday shoe, too.


The B Corp-certified brand focuses on using sustainable materials and these runners are made with eucalyptus fibre, which is breathable and lightweight. The foam padding is made of sugarcane-based EVA and the shoelaces are made of recycled water bottles.

They're even machine-washable, making them easy to keep clean. Just make sure you remove the laces and insoles first and air dry them. And since they're over $50, they'll ship to you for free.

Allbirds also sells apparel and other shoes like the equally as popular Mizzles Wool Runners for $170 that are non-slip and water repellent.

Allbirds Women's Tree Dashers

Allbirds

The women's Tree Dashers come in four classic colours and 15 limited edition colours and in women's sizes 5 to 11, including half sizes.

Allbirds
$175 $130
Buy Now

Allbirds Men's Tree Dashers

Allbirds

The men's Tree Dashers come in four classic colours and 15 limited edition colours and in men's sizes 8 to 14, including half sizes.

Allbirds
$175 $130
Buy Now
