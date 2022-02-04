Adidas Canada Has A BOGO Sale & You Can Get 50% Off Your Second Item
Buy one, get one half-off now until February 10! 🙌
If you're in need of some new athletic attire or a fresh pair of sneakers, you'll be pleased to know that Adidas Canada is offering a buy one, get one for 50% off deal right now.
With the code BOGO, everyone has access to this sweet deal. Just keep in mind that the discount is only applicable online for regular-priced items — like the wildly popular Ultraboosts — but you can also find some clearance sale items that are worth taking a gander at, too.
The sale is on until February 10, but you'll want to make sure you smash that add to cart button before items go out of stock — especially if you're planning on using your purchase as a swanky Valentine's Day Gift.
There are tons of popular shoes that are included in this sale, like the Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants ($65), this Purelounge Light-Support Bra ($55) and these ZX 1K Boost Shoes ($140).
A handful of stylish Adidas bags are also included in the BOGO sale, like this Adicolor Branded Webbing Waist Bag ($35) and this 4ATHLTS Camper Backpack ($80).
Now until February 10, you can buy one and get one 50% off at Adidas Canada. Just pop in the code BOGO at checkout and make sure you've added two regular-priced items (shoes or clothes) to your cart to qualify for the deal.