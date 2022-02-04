Sections

Adidas Canada Has A BOGO Sale & You Can Get 50% Off Your Second Item

Buy one, get one half-off now until February 10! 🙌

Commerce Writer
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're in need of some new athletic attire or a fresh pair of sneakers, you'll be pleased to know that Adidas Canada is offering a buy one, get one for 50% off deal right now.

With the code BOGO, everyone has access to this sweet deal. Just keep in mind that the discount is only applicable online for regular-priced items — like the wildly popular Ultraboosts — but you can also find some clearance sale items that are worth taking a gander at, too.

The sale is on until February 10, but you'll want to make sure you smash that add to cart button before items go out of stock — especially if you're planning on using your purchase as a swanky Valentine's Day Gift.

There are tons of popular shoes that are included in this sale, like the Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants ($65), this Purelounge Light-Support Bra ($55) and these ZX 1K Boost Shoes ($140).

A handful of stylish Adidas bags are also included in the BOGO sale, like this Adicolor Branded Webbing Waist Bag ($35) and this 4ATHLTS Camper Backpack ($80).

Adidas Canada

Now until February 10, you can buy one and get one 50% off at Adidas Canada. Just pop in the code BOGO at checkout and make sure you've added two regular-priced items (shoes or clothes) to your cart to qualify for the deal.

