fashion & clothing

13 Fall Workout Clothes & Accessories That'll Keep You Warmer Than A Pumpkin Spice Latte

You can get fleece leggings, water-resistant sneakers and more!

13 Fall Workout Clothes & Accessories That'll Keep You Warmer Than A Pumpkin Spice Latte
@darntoughvermont | Instagram, @kalenji_jogging | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Activewear is a staple in every closet whether you love to train or just enjoy the comfort of stretchy and breathable fabrics. There are so many different price points from affordable workout clothes on Amazon Canada to more splurge-worthy brands like Lululemon.

If the colder weather doesn't stop you from going out for a run, then you can check out these 13 items that are perfect to wear on cold, rainy days.

Lululemon Light Locks Scrunchie

Lululemon

Price: $14

Details: As it gets darker a lot earlier now, you might find the sun setting during your evening 5K. This reflective scrunchie not only keeps your hair out of your face but will help passing cars and cyclists spot you from afar.

$14 On LULULEMON

FitsT4 Thermal Fleece Lined Leggings

Amazon Canada

Price: $49.99

Details: These fleecy leggings will keep you warm while you stretch and move around. They're also water-resistant and have three zippered pockets, reflective details and zippers on the ankles.

$44.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Allbirds Women's Wool Runner-Up Mizzles

Allbirds

Price: $195

Details: These stylish sneakers are made of cozy but breathable wool and have a water-repellent coating if you're a "rain or shine" kind of person. They're made with sustainability in mind and are also come in a bunch of men's sizes.

$195 On ALLBIRDS

Athleta Uptempo Hoodie Sweatshirt

Athleta Canada

Price: $89

Details: This quick-drying hoodie from Athleta is thinner and more breathable than a regular hoodie but still has all the features you love, like a drawstring hood and thumbholes. It comes in six different colours in petite, tall and regular sizes XXS to 3X.

$89 On ATHLETA CANADA

Bluetooth Sports Headband

Amazon Canada

Price: $28.99

Details: No one wants cold ears when they're working out. This Bluetooth headband keeps you warm AND allows you to listen to your favourite tunes. If you prefer a regular headband, then you can grab this pair for only $13.99.

$28.99 On AMAZON CANADA

Kalenji Tactile Gloves

Decathlon

Price: $9

Details: These gloves designed by running club Kalenji will keep your hands away warm while still allowing you to use your touchscreen phone. They're nice and long at the wrist, so you can tuck them into your shirt to prevent gaps.

$9 On DECATHLON

Lululemon Down For It All Vest

Lululemon

Price: $158

Details: You can keep your core toasty with this down-filled water-resistant vest that's designed for running. It'll pair perfectly over a long-sleeve shirt and it'll keep your neck warm, too.

$158 On LULULEMON

CRZ YOGA Women's Long Sleeves Quarter-Zip Pullover

Amazon Canada

Price: $36

Details: This stretchy camo pullover zips up at the neck and has a thumb hole so no cold air gets in. You can also get it in solid black, but if you want something a little more colourful, it comes in magenta and lavender, too.

$36 On AMAZON CANADA

Darn Tough Micro Crew Cushion Socks

Price: $31.99

Details: Freezing feet can slow down your performance and these moisture-wicking merino wool socks are designed for the longest of treks. They're made to keep hikers like you warm on all your fall and winter adventures.

$31.99 On ALTITUDE SPORTS

Gymshark Critical Zip Joggers

Gymshark

Price: $50

Details: These tapered joggers are stylish and thoughtfully designed with zippered pockets, ribbed cuffs and a drawstring waistband. You can also get them in teal, charcoal, or light blue in sizes small to XXL.

$50 On GYMSHARK

Kalenji Run Warm Long-Sleeved Running T-Shirt

Decathlon

Price: $15

Details: This zip-neck long sleeve shirt is the ultimate running top to wear alone or as a layering piece. It comes in five easy-to-pair colours: bright blue, dark blue, black, lime, and khaki.

$15 On DECATHLON

Kalenji Run Warm Running Tights

Decathlon

Price: $25

Details: These matching Kalenji leggings will keep your bottom half warm while out for a run. They're perfect for pairing under shorts or track pants and include a small key pocket if you prefer to wear them on their own.

$25 On DECATHLON

BALEAF Joggers

Amazon Canada

Price: $38.99

Details: These joggers are light enough to wear on their own but roomy enough to layer over some thermal or fleece leggings when it's really chilly outside. They have water-resistant pockets to keep your stuff safe if you get caught in the rain.

$38.99 On AMAZON CANADA

