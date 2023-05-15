New Amazon Prime TV Series Will Show Off 'Toronto's Most Stunning Real Estate' & It's About Time
"One of the most cutthroat real estate markets on the planet."
Brace yourselves, Toronto real estate nerds! Prime Video has just started production on Luxe Listings Toronto, an upcoming Amazon Canada Original docu-reality series that promises to showcase some of the city's most jaw-dropping homes.
Drawing inspiration from the immensely popular Australian Amazon Original, Luxe Listings Sydney, the Toronto edition aims to take viewers into the heart of one of the world's "most cutthroat real estate markets."
Today we are so Proud to finally be able to reveal to everyone that we have Started Production on Prime video's brand - new Canadian Amazon Original docu-reality Series, Luxe Listings Toranto. Based on the hit Australian Amazon Original, Luxe listings Sydneys. Through the lives of my husband and I @Petertorkan @Paige_torkan the series will follow our intense Professional and incredible Personal lives, set against Toronto's iconic backdrop. please make sure to forlow us and follow @primevideoca for more details. #LuxeListingsTO @Prime Video @Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦
According to Amazon Canada, the series will also delve into the lives of some of Canada's top real estate agents, Peter and Paige Torkan, founders of Team Torkan, and Brett Starke, founder of The Starke Group.
"These industry titans are among the best in the world, self-made experts in their field who will stop at nothing to deliver results for their demanding clients. The series will follow their intense professional and incredible personal lives, set against Toronto's iconic backdrop," an excerpt from the press release reads.
Luxe Listings Toronto will be featured at the Banff Media Festival's Home Reno-ssance: What's Hot in Property panel on June 12. Industry experts such as Scott McGillivray, CEO of MEM, and CJ Yu, Amazon Studios, are scheduled to appear at the event to discuss real estate trends.
"We are thrilled to share an inside look at Toronto's most stunning real estate with our customers around the world. Not to mention what it takes behind the scenes for these agents to deliver top results for their clients. From tears and triumphs, each agent will show nothing is off limits to succeed," Brent Haynes, head of local originals, Prime Video Canada, said in a statement.
Canadian Prime members will evntually be able to enjoy the series anytime and anywhere using the Prime Video app on smart TVs and mobile devices.
