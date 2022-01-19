8 Lululemon Dupes That Can Save You Some Serious Cash This Winter
You can find similar and cheaper items at Old Navy, Aerie, Amazon Canada and more!
If the winter weather isn't stopping you from getting your sweat on, Lululemon's Cold Weather Shop might have caught your eye. While the quality of the clothes is on a level of its own, the prices aren't for everyone, though.
Luckily for you, we love hunting down affordable dupes for pricier items when it comes to fashion, beauty, and, yes, even furniture!
So, if you're looking to add a few items to your wardrobe this season, here are 8 Lululemon winter dupes that can keep you warm and save you some serious cash, too.
Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
These comfy Old Navy leggings (left) are a dupe for the Lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 28" Brushed Nulux (right) that retail for $98. The Old Navy leggings come in 22 different colours and in regular, tall and petite sizes XS to 4X.
Old Navy PowerSoft Cropped Quarter-Zip Performance Top
The Lululemon It's Rulu Run Cropped Half-Zip on the left ($108) is perfect for layering and pairing with some high-waisted leggings or joggers. This Old Navy dupe (right) has a similar mock-neck collar and thumbhole design and is also made of stretchy wicking fabric.
Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
The lightweight Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket (left) is great for travel because it has a removable stuff sack for easy packing but it costs $198. This Amazon Canada dupe (right) looks nearly identical, is water-resistant and comes with a bag, too.
Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8-Length Joggers for Women
Just like the Lululemon Adapted State High-Rise Jogger on the left ($138), these Old Navy joggers (right) are seamless and feature a high-rise waist with quick-drying fabric. The cuffed ankles will keep your legs warm from unwanted breezes when you're moving around outside.
Aerie OFFLINE Real Me Xtra Long Sleeve Mock Neck T-Shirt
Aerie has an amazing loungewear section with nice basics, like this long-sleeve shirt (right) that's a dupe of the Lululemon All Aligned Mock Neck Long Sleeve Shirt ($84). You can wear it alone or layer it on chillier days.
Old Navy Loose Cropped Quarter-Zip Hoodie for Women
The Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie ($118) on the left is a fun twist on a classic hoodie with a partial zipper that'll come in handy when you're overheating. This Old Navy dupe (right) is a near identical style and also has a nice big kangaroo pocket.
Fruit of the Loom Mens Eversoft Fleece Sweatshirt
Another cozy option to throw on when you're feeling cold is the Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crewneck (left) but it's $108. The Fruit of the Loom dupe on the right is just a fraction of the price and will still give you that oversized look.
Ardene Basic Super Soft Joggers
These Ardene joggers (right) are similar to the Lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger ($128) down to the details like the metal drawstring ends. They both have roomy pockets with a high-rise waist, but the Ardene version is way, way cheaper.