8 Lululemon Dupes That Can Save You Some Serious Cash This Winter

You can find similar and cheaper items at Old Navy, Aerie, Amazon Canada and more!

8 Lululemon Dupes That Can Save You Some Serious Cash This Winter
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If the winter weather isn't stopping you from getting your sweat on, Lululemon's Cold Weather Shop might have caught your eye. While the quality of the clothes is on a level of its own, the prices aren't for everyone, though.

Luckily for you, we love hunting down affordable dupes for pricier items when it comes to fashion, beauty, and, yes, even furniture!

So, if you're looking to add a few items to your wardrobe this season, here are 8 Lululemon winter dupes that can keep you warm and save you some serious cash, too.

Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings

Lululemon, Old Navy

These comfy Old Navy leggings (left) are a dupe for the Lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 28" Brushed Nulux (right) that retail for $98. The Old Navy leggings come in 22 different colours and in regular, tall and petite sizes XS to 4X.

Old Navy
$49.99 $46
Old Navy PowerSoft Cropped Quarter-Zip Performance Top

lululemon, Old Navy

The Lululemon It's Rulu Run Cropped Half-Zip on the left ($108) is perfect for layering and pairing with some high-waisted leggings or joggers. This Old Navy dupe (right) has a similar mock-neck collar and thumbhole design and is also made of stretchy wicking fabric.

Old Navy
$54.99 $48
Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket

lululemon, Amazon Canada

The lightweight Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket (left) is great for travel because it has a removable stuff sack for easy packing but it costs $198. This Amazon Canada dupe (right) looks nearly identical, is water-resistant and comes with a bag, too.

Amazon Essentials
$57.30
Old Navy High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8-Length Joggers for Women

Lululemon, Old Navy

Just like the Lululemon Adapted State High-Rise Jogger on the left ($138), these Old Navy joggers (right) are seamless and feature a high-rise waist with quick-drying fabric. The cuffed ankles will keep your legs warm from unwanted breezes when you're moving around outside.

Old Navy
$49.99 $44
Aerie OFFLINE Real Me Xtra Long Sleeve Mock Neck T-Shirt

Lululemon, Aerie

Aerie has an amazing loungewear section with nice basics, like this long-sleeve shirt (right) that's a dupe of the Lululemon All Aligned Mock Neck Long Sleeve Shirt ($84). You can wear it alone or layer it on chillier days.

Aerie
$27.97
Old Navy Loose Cropped Quarter-Zip Hoodie for Women

Lululemon, Old Navy

The Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie ($118) on the left is a fun twist on a classic hoodie with a partial zipper that'll come in handy when you're overheating. This Old Navy dupe (right) is a near identical style and also has a nice big kangaroo pocket.

Old Navy
$44.95 $32.97
Fruit of the Loom Mens Eversoft Fleece Sweatshirt

Lululemon, Amazon Canada

Another cozy option to throw on when you're feeling cold is the Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crewneck (left) but it's $108. The Fruit of the Loom dupe on the right is just a fraction of the price and will still give you that oversized look.

Amazon Canada
$14.04 $12.88
Ardene Basic Super Soft Joggers

Lululemon, Ardene

These Ardene joggers (right) are similar to the Lululemon Scuba High-Rise Jogger ($128) down to the details like the metal drawstring ends. They both have roomy pockets with a high-rise waist, but the Ardene version is way, way cheaper.

Ardene
$14.80
