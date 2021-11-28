Trending Tags

6 Cloud Couch Dupes In Canada You Can Get This Cyber Monday & Lounge Like Royalty

The couch went viral on TikTok and we found a bunch of affordable alternatives online.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

You've probably seen the Restoration Hardware Cloud Couch all over social media thanks to celebs like Kendall Jenner and a ton of TikTokers. It's a gorgeous piece of furniture that apparently feels like a dream to sit in ... with a price tag that's more of a nightmare, TBH. Just the ottoman alone goes for almost $3,000 and every other component is priced in the mid to high thousands.

We love sharing dupes that'll save you money without compromising on style and quality. And because Cyber weekend is the perfect time to shop for a new couch, we've gathered five of the best Cloud Couch dupes you can buy right now. These dupes are so spot on, no one will know the difference!

Kode Kallie Sectional Sofa with Chaise

The Bay

Price: $1,799.55 ($3,999)

Details: This sofa has the same minimalistic look as the RH sectional and is a whopping 45% off right now. There are a lot of other Kode sofas that are really similar in design at The Bay.

$1,799.55 On THE BAY

The Cozey Sectional

Cozey

Price: $1,645+

Details: The Cozey sectional in ivory comes in a bunch of different configurations, just like the original RH one. The main difference is that this one has raised legs which actually make it easier to clean. You can also buy a regular sofa or individual modules. The brand explains that they don't do Black Friday discounts because their prices are already so low.

$1,645+ On COZEY

Wazo OWEN Grey Fabric Sofa

Wazo

Price: $1,499 ($1,699)

Details: If you love the style of the Cloud Couch but prefer the colour grey over white, this one from Wazo is right up your alley. It's minimalistic and filled with a mix of Wazo's patented foam technology and feathers that even the product description says it'll "feel like you're sitting on a cloud."

$1,499 On WAZO FURNITURE

Wazo MASON Cream Modular Set

Wazo Furniture

Price: $2,704.65 ($2,847)

Details: This other Wazo model comes with a left, right, and centre seat and has that chic modular vibe that everyone loves about the Cloud Couch. You can also get the matching ottoman on sale for $597.55 (originally $629).

$2,704.65 On WAZO FURNITURE

IKEA HÄRLANDA Sectional 5-Seat Corner with Chaise

IKEA


Price: $1,869

Details: This large sectional couch is a five-seater and can comfortably fit the whole family. The chaise even lifts to reveal a hidden storage space for all your extra cushions and blankets. It also comes smaller version for $1,449. This couch isn't on sale, but you can still potentially save some money with IKEA's Green Friday.

$1,869 On IKEA

Eternity Modern Sky Sofa Line

Price: Varies

Details: It's not the cheapest option on this list, but it IS the most similar to the original. It may seem pricey, but the corner loveseat starts at $1,577 compared to the RH one that costs $4795, so you're still saving lots of money here. Right now, the brand is having a 12% off sitewide sale with the code BF2021, so you're pretty much getting it tax-free.

Find It On ETERNITY MODERN

