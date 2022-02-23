Sections

7 Different Ways You Can Style Your Coveted Cloud Couch

Furniture and home decor from Simons, Amazon Canada and more.

Commerce Writer
@eternitymodern | Instagram, @maisonsimons | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One of the biggest furniture trends right now is the "cloud couch." The name was originally coined by luxury furniture brand Restoration Hardware but is now used to describe any couch that is big, white and pillowy.

This style has been blowing up on TikTok and Instagram and maybe you've finally been influenced to buy one.

Now that you've got the couch (or one of the cloud couch dupes we previously covered), how the heck do you style it? You can start with these seven furniture pieces and home decor items that we think would go perfectly with a cloud couch.

HOMCOM Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage

Aosom

This light and rustic coffee table is the perfect partner for your cloud couch. The flip-top table is great for working from the couch and you can stash all your snacks in the hidden storage compartment.

Aosom
$199.99
Buy Now

Simons Maison Fancy Stripes Artisanal Rug

Simons Maison

Nothing pulls your living room together like a nice rug and this wool one not only looks amazing but will feel super cozy on your feet. It comes in two sizes to choose from depending on how big your space is.

Simons Maison
$398+
Buy Now

Volcanics Pack of 2 Faux Wool Throw Pillow Covers 

Amazon Canada

You can never have too many cushions and these velvet and faux-wool covers will become your favourite couch companions. Reviewers say they love how soft the covers are and how they add some texture to their space.

Volcanics
$25.49
Buy Now

Globe Electric Scandinavian Holden 70" Floor Lamp

Amazon Canada

This floor lamp will add the perfect ambiance to your living space while you crash on the couch after work. Since it's so sleek and simple, it'll fit right in with your minimalistic cloud couch.

Globe Electric
$49.98
Buy Now

Eternity Modern White Lacquer Tulip Side Table

Eternity Modern

This sturdy side table is from Eternity Modern, the same makers of one of the cloud couch dupes, so you just know it'll blend right in. The tabletop is stone and the base is metal, making it totally worth the splurge.

Eternity Modern
$369
Buy Now

Norka Living Sherpa Pouf

Simons

If you have a smaller space and can't fit a whole chair, you might like this sherpa pouf that'll still give guests a place to sit when you have people over. It's also the perfect height and shape to use as a footrest or a side table.

Norka Living
$178
Buy Now

Wazo Brook Brown Leather Lounge Chair

Wazo

You can break up the monotony of the whites and beiges with this brown leather lounge chair for extra seating. It'll give your space an extra layer of depth and make it much cozier compared to the same stoic colours.

Wazo
$599 $499
Buy Now
