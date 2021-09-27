You Can Get Affordable Luxury-Looking Furniture From This Canadian Company & Free Shipping
Bring your Pinterest-board ideas to life.
All it takes is a quick scroll through Instagram before you're overwhelmed with shots of beautiful homes adorned with unique furniture, decor and accent pieces that pull everything together. If you're currently sitting on your grandmother's old couch, a chic living room might seem like a dream — but creating the home you love is more achievable than you may think.
Wazo is a Canadian furniture company offering high-end pieces with new stock available each week. Whether you've recently moved or are looking to upgrade your current space, Wazo has stylish and affordable options for your dining room, living room, bedroom and decor. Plus, they offer free shipping across Canada.
If you prefer to shop in person, you can visit a Wazo showroom: Montreal and Toronto are open now, with a Vancouver location opening in November.
The company is perhaps best known for its live-edge natural wood tables. Every table is one-of-a-kind, made from durable suar wood and featuring its own naturally beautiful patterns and grains. You can even book a video chat with a Wazo design specialist to select your favourite table before ordering online.
If you're keen to upgrade your bedroom, Wazo has pieces that are full of personality like this blue velvet bed frame that will help you achieve your mermaid dreams. The bed comes in other colours too, like pink, beige and grey, and has storage drawers underneath.
Wazo's offering extends to the living room too. With a selection of statement couches and modular designs to accent chairs and barstools to choose from, you won't have to sacrifice comfort for style on your next purchase.
No matter what room you're upgrading, your choice of decor goes a long way toward making a design feel cohesive. Wall art, dinnerware, rugs and elegant storage are the kind of small, but important, touches that really tie a space together.
ANNISTON Grey Fabric Bed With Storage
Price: $1,099
Details: If you live in a city, chances are that space in your home is limited. Multi-purpose furniture can help solve that problem. With the ANNISTON bed, you'll have tons of extra space for clothes, linens or whatever else doesn't fit in your dresser. This piece is the classy alternative to the old "shove it under the bed" storage solution.
MILAN Yellow Velvet Bench
Price: $275
Details: Ever wish you had a place to sit down, untie your shoes and take a load off as soon as you get in the door? Do you need an extra spot to sit in your living room or bedroom? This luxurious and functional velvet bench is an eye-catching and versatile addition to any room.
MAURA Mango Wood Bed
Price: $1,299
Details: Bring nature indoors with this simple but distinctive piece. Each bed has its own unique texture and tone; plus, you can find side tables, dressers and more to match, giving your bedroom a real organic feel. Perfect if you love that rustic look.
MILAN Brown Vintage Leather Arm Chair
Price: $195
Details: Inspired by mid-century designs, this sleek piece is made for both comfort and style. With a bucket shape that hugs your back, supportive arms and vintage vegan leather, this chair is classy enough to serve as an accent piece and functional enough to seat you at the dining table.
Straight-Cut Suar Table
Price: From $1,199
Details: The suar table by Wazo is made from a single slab of wood, making each piece completely one of a kind. Imagine eating breakfast, sipping wine and hosting dinner parties around a piece of art like this one. Gathering spaces are the heart of a home, and this piece is sure to make telling stories with loved ones even more special.
Wazo has a carefully curated selection of products to help you create a space that's well designed and unique. There are new pieces every single week, and if you fall in love with an item that's out of stock, you can preorder it and be first in line when it's available again.
Shop in person or online (with free shipping) for affordable pieces to make your house feel even more at home.