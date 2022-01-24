This Canadian Activewear Brand Has A 40% Off Sale & You Can Stock Up On Comfy Leggings

Tights — a versatile and practical winter-weather staple, especially when you want to rock a miniskirt in freezing temps — were the obvious choice. But they also have a spectacularly bad rep for running, ripping, and tearing.
Enter Sheertex. This female-led Canadian company designs "nearly indestructible" tights that don't get holes at the toes, don't run as you pull them up, and most importantly, don't rip at the first sight of anything pointy. So, in the name of fashion journalism and getting out of pajama-adjacent workwear, I bought a pair of the Classic Sheer Tights for $60.12 (50% off the regular price of $101 thanks to Sheertex's Boxing Day sale).
Compared to your typical $15 pharmacy pantyhose, the price tag might seem steep but when you keep in mind these tights are virtually unbreakable, go with everything, and will keep more hosiery out of landfills, the charge on your credit card doesn't sting quite as bad. (Another option is to buy the recently-dropped $39 Essential Tights, which are lighter weight but still durable).
This is how I styled them.
Monday
Jennifer Browne | Narcity Media
I wanted an outfit that would make me feel productive and focused through Monday morning meetings, so I dressed up by pairing these drapey Oak + Fort pants with a sleeveless turtleneck from Zara and wore my Sheertex tights underneath to keep me warm.
Tuesday
Jennifer Browne | Narcity Media
To stay comfy but still feel presentable enough for any last-minute meetings, I threw on my Sheertex tights with a short button-up skirt, long sleeve Frank And Oak shirt, and oversized cardigan. (Pro tip: I washed my Sheertex tights in a Knix lingerie wash bag in the washing machine on a gentle cycle, but you can hand wash them in cold water too).
Wednesday
Jennifer Browne | Narcity Media
I recently thrifted this matching yellow Frank And Oak set for $22 (originally $126) from Poshmark, a secondhand social marketplace where you can buy clothes from across Canada. I paired the set with a comfy cardigan, my tights (which had yet to show any real signs of wear and tear), and a good book.
Thursday
Jennifer Browne | Narcity Media
I'm a big fan of shackets. It's an effortlessly versatile wardrobe staple that works for any occasion. The Sheertex tights definitely amplified the glam of this dress and Zara shacket combo and I could easily wear this outfit out to a bar or restaurant with a pair of heeled black boots.
Saturday
Jennifer Browne | Narcity Media
I inspected the tights on Saturday morning and was pleasantly surprised to find that they hadn't ripped on Friday night, even after a close call with a table corner and a couple of glasses of wine. With -15 temperatures outside, I kept my Saturday to-do list (and my wardrobe) extra cozy: throw on a sweater dress, light a few candles, and watch endless hours of Netflix.
Sunday
Jennifer Browne | Narcity Media
I've discovered that tights are the ultimate Sunday staple when you don't want to put pants on. Keeping the comfy weekend vibes going, I opted for this très chic blanket hoodie-and-tights ensemble. I bought this cozy number from Primark (the UK's holy grail for cheap staples), but you can find similar options in Canada at stores like Canadian Tire and Walmart Canada or online at Amazon.
Final Thoughts
After one week of swapping my tracksuits for Sheertex, my Classic Sheer Tights have yet to tear. I've noticed small dark lines on the tights when you look close up at them, but they're not visible from far away and you can actually stretch the fabric around the lines to pull them back in place.
Overall, I think the tights are a solid three-season investment and are definitely worth the money.
Sheertex
These "nearly indestructible" tights are stretchy and comfortable but resilient to rips so you can finally stop throwing out pairs after only one use. Sheertex's hand-sewn Classic Sheer Tights are currently available in sizes XS to 3XL and come with a 90-day no-tear guarantee.
Sheertex
