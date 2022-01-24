Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
fashion & clothing

This Canadian Activewear Brand Has A 40% Off Sale & You Can Stock Up On Comfy Leggings

Lolë will also donate 10% of sales to charitable organizations!

Commerce Writer
This Canadian Activewear Brand Has A 40% Off Sale & You Can Stock Up On Comfy Leggings
@lole | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's always nice when you find out a brand you love was actually founded right here in Canada. Even better, is when the brand makes quality, sustainably-made products and gives back to the community.

One of these amazing brands is Lolë, an athletic apparel store founded and based in Montreal. And while we battle the freezing cold temperatures, you can get 40% off a bunch of seasonal items (including winter coats, because, BRR!).

With freezing temperatures coming up in some places across Canada, there's no better time to pick up a warm coat like this Kendall Vegan Down Short Winter Jacket for $248.82 (originally $429).

This cozy Evelyn Long Funnel Sweater is $77.40 (originally $129) and comes in four colours. You can also grab a new pair of theMile End High-Waisted Ankle Leggings for $81.75 (originally $109) to train with or chill out around the house in.

Lolë will also donate 10% of all gross sales generated during their sale to the following charities: Make A Wish, One Tree Planted, Jack.Org, Red Cross and The Nature Conservatory.

Lolë

You can stay warm and give back by shopping Lolë's 40% off Warm Up To Winter sale, on now until February 16. You can get free shipping on all orders over $49.

Lolë
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

fashion & clothing

11 Activewear Brands Like Lululemon To Shop For If You Basically Live In Leggings

Some are super affordable, too!

@athleta | Instagram, @everlane | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One of Canada's most beloved activewear brands is Vancouver-based Lululemon. From buttery-soft leggings to comfy loungewear, it seems like they have it all.

Keep Reading Show less

12 Sales In Canada You Can Shop This Weekend & Save Up To 70% On All Kinds Of Stuff

Including stores like Indigo, Dynamite, Peoples and more! 🛍️

@hm | Instagram, @indigo | Instagram, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're in the mood for some retail therapy this weekend, you'll be glad to know there are quite a few sales you can shop in Canada right now. Why not spoil yourself with a new book from Indigo or a loungewear set from Garage?

Keep Reading Show less
fashion & clothing

You Can Still Shop Forever 21 In Canada Even Though Stores Are Closed & Here's How

The brand is having an up to 80% off sale right now!

Forever 21

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Back in 2019, dozens of Forever 21 stores across Canada shut their doors for good. The brand was a budget-friendly staple for a lot of teens and young adults, so the news was quite devastating.

Keep Reading Show less
product review

I Wore These 'Nearly Indestructible' Sheertex Tights For A Week & This Is How I Styled It

Bye-bye sweatpants, hello tights!

Jennifer Browne | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As tempting as it is to stay in PJs that pass for loungewear all day every day, I've recently recognized that putting an outfit together and feeling like I've made an effort is good for my mental health. So, I decided to ditch my oversized sweatsuits for a week to see how I could integrate something a little more "put together" (but still comfy) into my weekly wardrobe choices.

Keep Reading Show less