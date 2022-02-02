13 Gorgeous Vacation Rentals With Pools You Can Book For Your Next Trip & Enjoy The Sun
Vrbo has everything from a condo to a villa on the beach!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
After nearly two years of lockdowns and restrictions, you might finally be ready to start thinking about going on a trip again. While resorts can fun, why not try booking a rental property on Vrbo for a nice and private getaway?
Vrbo has all kinds of vacation properties from private islands in Florida to ski chalets in Quebec —but chances are you're itching to go somewhere tropical soon.
Whether you're looking for a last-minute rental for March Break or planning ahead for 2023, here are 13 gorgeous rental properties where you can soak up some sun.
Sunshine Place Luxury Holiday Home in Florida Gulf Coast
You can grab your five best friends and head to the sunny Florida Gulf Coast where you'll have access to the water. This luxe home has a beautiful covered pool, outdoor TV, boat lift and fire pit.
Villa La Loma in Costa Rica
Heading more south, you'll find this villa near one of Costa Rica's most well-known parks, Manuel Antonio National Park. It's also near Jacó, an amazing spot for surfing and sun tanning.
Private Resort in Scottsdale
You can enjoy the sunny Arizona weather in this home away from home that sleeps eight people. You can enjoy the heated pool, terrace and nearby restaurants and activities whether you're staying for a week or a month.
Resorts by Pinnacle in Puerto Vallarta
You can also head to the West Coast of Mexico instead and enjoy the Pacific coast from this resort apartment. Take in views of the ocean from the rooftop infinity pool and enjoy a drink at the swim-up bar.
Tropical Luxury House in Tamarindo
If you've never visited Costa Rica before, you're in for a total treat in Tamarindo with shorelines that stretch as far as the eye can see. This stunning villa has three bedrooms and three bathrooms with a massive pool and is just minutes away from the beach.
Honu Hideaway in Maui
This dreamy Hawaii condo is right on the edge of the water and has a huge balcony. It's the perfect getaway for a couple and even comes with beach chairs and beach umbrellas.
4 Bedroom West Coast Villa in Barbados
This massive villa in Barbados would be perfect for a family trip since it's equipped with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. It'll be hard to leave the property because of all the amazing features, but the beach and restaurants are just a walk away.
Casa Dos Bahias in Tulum
Tulum is known for its Mayan ruins and gorgeous cenote caves, which are just a quick drive away from this stunning seaside house. It has four bedrooms, a swimming pool, two rooftop terraces and private access to the beach.
Mid-Century Bungalow In Downtown Palm Springs
This fun and bright bungalow can fit up to four people and is in the heart of Palm Springs with access to a heated pool. You'll also get to enjoy a private yard, hot tub, BBQ and stylish patio furniture.
Petite Mouette in Nassau
Vrbo
You can soak up the sun and white sand beaches in the Bahamas at this two-bedroom oceanfront property. You're also minutes away from a zoo, museums and market.
Villa Maria in Montego Bay
This sprawling three-bedroom villa in Montego Bay is just steps away from the beach. Each booking comes with airport pick-up, a private chef, and butler services for a totally stress-free vacation.
Luxe Beach Condo in Punta Cana
This beach condo comes with your own access to a beach and a free golf cart to get around. It's located on the Hard Rock Hotel property, so you'll also get a 30% discount on Hard Rock Hotel all-inclusive day passes and golf course fees.
Ocean View Villa Luna in Puerto Rico
This massive oceanview villa is in a safe, gated community on the east coast of Puerto Rico. Not only will you have private access to the beach, but you'll also be close to snorkelling locations, restaurants, golf courses, the rainforest, and Old San Juan.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
- 7 Affordable Rentals Near Niagara Falls Perfect For A Couples ... ›
- 12 Waterfront Cottages You Can Rent For Cheap In ... - Vancouver ›
- 8 Private Islands You Can Rent With Your Friends In Florida That ... ›
- 22 Things To Do In Quebec This Winter That You Have To Add To ... ›
- You Can Explore A Magical 'Bridge Of Dreams' At Mont-Tremblant ... ›
- 11 Top-Rated Rentals Near Blue Mountain That Start At Just $157 ... ›