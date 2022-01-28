Trending Tags

12 Spectacular Chalets You Can Rent Near Ski Resorts In Quebec This Winter

You can find the ski chalet of your dreams on Vrbo. 😍

Commerce Editor
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're looking to get away this winter and hit the slopes, there's no better place than Quebec. You can ski and cozy up in a nice chalet near Mont-Tremblant, Bromont or Mont-Sainte-Anne just to name a few.

There's no shortage of spectacular chalet rentals on Vrbo if you're looking for a place to spend the night. With Valentine's Day around the corner, perhaps you want to take your partner on a romantic winter getaway?

Whether you want to hit up the Mont Tremblant Ski Resort or snowboard down the varied slopes of Mont Sutton, here's a list of stunning rentals you can book on Vrbo.

Zen Private Chalet In Mont Tremblant

If you want a peaceful and quiet getaway, this modern and chic chalet is nestled deep in the forest, so it doesn't get more secluded than that. You're still close to the north side Mont Tremblant chairlift if you wish to spend a day on the slopes.

$398
New Chalet 10 Minutes To Mont Tremblant Village

Don't be alarmed by the hefty price tag. This gorgeous newly built chalet sleeps eight people so if you travel with a group of friends, you each end up paying just $93 a night. The kitchen is out of this world and the whole interior looks like it belongs on the cover of a magazine.

$750/night
Luxury Chalet Vista In Mont Tremblant

This five-star chalet sure is luxurious but it's also reasonably priced. It's a relaxing retreat on a private 1.5-acre lot with four bedrooms and two baths, so you can book it if you're travelling with your family or friends.

$222/night
Chalet Panorama In Saint-Étienne-de-Bolton

This stunning Scandinavian-style chalet is perched on top of Mont-Gauvin and every window of the house offers gorgeous views of the Eastern Townships. If you stay here, you can ski at either Owl's Head, Sutton, Orford or Bromont.

$165/night
La Stella Alpina In Sutton

This bright and airy chalet offers the most breathtaking views of Mont Sutton in the winter. If you stay here, you're only a three-minute drive to the chairlift. The best part about this place? All floors on the first floor are heated so you'll never feel cold.

$315/night
Chalet On Private Lake In Bolton-Est

If you're searching for some peace and quiet, look no further. This five-bedroom chalet in the middle of the Eastern Townships offers over 45 acres of land you can hike or snowshoe. FYI, this is a 32-day minimum rental but priced for shorter stays.

$151/night
Brand New Mountain View Chalet Near Mont Saint-Anne

Given the expensive price, this is the kind of place you want to rent with a large group of friends so it ends up costing less per person. This newly built chalet has four bedrooms, seven beds and can comfortably sleep 12 people. If you're looking to party, you're only 45 minutes away from Quebec City!

$740/night
Warm & Cozy Gingerbread House In Bromont

This massive chalet is a great option if you're travelling to Bromont with a large family or group of friends. It sleeps 13 people and is conveniently close to Amerispa Château Bromont, Balnéa Spa and a ton of great restaurants if you like to wine and dine.

$354
Waterfront Chalet Near Mont Tremblant

This cozy five-bedroom chalet is located on a large wooded lot on Lac Forget. It overlooks a quiet, non-motorized lake (obviously better to view in the summer) but you can still take advantage of the natural wood-burning fireplace and hot tub.

$500/night
Cozy Cottage Near Sutton

This three-bedroom cottage is roughly 20 minutes away from a few ski mountains: Jay Peak, Owl's Head and Sutton. It's the perfect rental for those looking to go downhill skiing, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing while on vacation.

$167/night
Chalet With Spa In Saint-Tite-des-Caps

If you're super into wood panelling, this is the place for you because it's covered in wood! This chalet was built in 2020 and has everything you need for a nice and relaxing stay. You can try the spa or spend some time in front of a fire after a day of skiing.

$235/night
Log Cabin Near Mont Tremblant

This cozy cabin is ideal for your next romantic getaway or fun-filled family vacation. It has four bedrooms, six beds and can comfortably sleep up to eight people. Bonus: it has a hot tub in the back.

$366
