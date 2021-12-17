Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Deals

11 Top-Rated Rentals Near Blue Mountain That Start At Just $184

You can find the rental of your dreams on Vrbo. 😍

11 Top-Rated Rentals Near Blue Mountain That Start At Just $184
Sergey02 | Dreamstime , Vrbo

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Blue Mountain officially opened for skiing and snowboarding on December 10 and if you're thinking about a winter getaway, Vrbo has a ton of affordable rental options.

There are over 500 vacation rentals in The Blue Mountains, Ontario that are perfect for your trip, ranging from cozy condos for couples to swanky chalets for large families. The listings on Vrbo range anywhere from $100 a night to $1,000 a night depending on the size of the rental.

Whether you're visiting Ontario's only year-round mountain resort and spa for a short weekend or a week-long vacation, these are the top-rated rentals you can book near Blue Mountain.

Renovated condo steps from the chair lift

vrbo

This gorgeous condo is located at North Creek Resort and just steps away from the slopes, making it an ideal spot for snow bunnies. The home comes with free WiFi, a cozy fireplace and a hot tub you can relax in apres ski.

Vrbo
$221/night
Buy Now

Pristine studio

Vrbo

​Also located at North Creek Resort is this bright and airy studio with a full kitchen, flat-screen TV and electric fireplace to set the mood. There's also a furnished deck where you can sip your morning coffee and breathe in some of that crisp mountain air.

vrbo
$184/night
Buy Now

Beautifully-renovated condo with a fireplace

vrbo

Reviews on Vrbo say this rental is "the perfect girls' getaway." It has three beds so it can comfortably sleep up to six people but only one bathroom! It's a completely-renovated, ground-level, resort condo in Cachet Crossing. ​

Vrbo
$247/night
Buy Now

Dog-friendly condo with high-speed internet

Vrbo

Sometimes you're on vacation and an urgent work matter pops up. Luckily, if you're here, you don't have to worry about spotty WiFi. This condo at Snowbridge has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, so it can accommodate a family or two couples. Best of all, it's dog-friendly.

vrbo
$244/night
Buy Now

Well-located studio with shared seasonal pool

Vrbo

Former guests love this cozy two-bedroom home, with many raving about the location and the delicious Thai restaurant located within the resort. Of course, the pool is closed during the winter but you're still steps away from Toronto Ski Club and all sorts of outdoor adventures.

Vrbo
Buy Now

Blue Mountain village chalet

Vrbo

This massive property has a near-perfect rating on Vrbo. It's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom rental on the ground floor that backs onto the beautiful Monterra Golf Course. If you ever get wiped from skiing, each bedroom has a huge flatscreen TV so you can snuggle up and watch Netflix.

Vrbo
$250
Buy Now

Blue Mountain getaway

Vrbo

This tiny, newly-renovated, one-bedroom rental is perfect for couples who want to get out of town for the weekend. The king-size bed got a ton of thumbs up from former guests. It's walking distance to the Village and trails and there's also a year-round shared outdoor hot tub.

Vrbo
$185/night
Buy Now

Blue Mountain sanctuary studio with welcome gift

Vrbo

Another rental perfect for a romantic couples getaway is this modern and chic studio on the ground floor steps away from Blue Mountain. The renters say a bonus welcome gift is provided (like a bottle of wine or breakfast items). FYI, pets and children are not allowed.

Vrbo
$210
Buy Now

Stunning upgraded Rivergrass condo

Vrbo

Those vacationing with a bigger group can look into getting this beautiful three-bedroom chalet located in the Rivergrass community. The entire chalet has been renovated with new flooring, quartz countertops, updated kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, and new furniture throughout.

Vrbo
$400/night
Buy Now

Three bedroom chalet in Snowbridge

Vrbo

This open concept chalet can sleep up to eight people, has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, wine fridge and so much more! It's as cute inside as it is on the outside. "Beautiful home that exceeded our expectations!" writes one former guest.

Vrbo
$395/night
Buy Now

Pet-friendly mountain view

Vrbo

This open-concept chalet is MASSIVE because it has ten beds and can sleep up to 16 people. There are two walkouts to a private wrap-around deck with a barbeque that definitely gets a lot more use in the summer. Here, you and your friends can enjoy magnificent views of the hills at Blue Mountain.

Vrbo
$688/night
Buy Now

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

16 Knee-High Boots To Rock If No Amount Of Snow Will Ever Stop You From Looking Your Cutest

We found options that are leather, waterproof, flat, high-heeled and so much more.

@brownsshoes | Instagram, @stevemadden | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Our indoor footwear consists mostly of cozy slippers during the winter, but what about outdoor footwear?

Keep Reading Show less

This Reebok Canada Promo Code Will Give You 50% Off Regular-Priced Items Right Now

Plus an extra 50% off outlet items! 🛍️

@reebokcanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you need some new loungewear, workout attire or a fresh pair of sneakers, you'll be pleased to know that Reebok Canada is offering 50% off right now.

Keep Reading Show less

Abercrombie's Curve Love Jeans Are The Denim That Dreams Are Made Of & You Can Get 40% Off RN

I managed to snag a pair for $28.04 that would otherwise cost $110!

@abercrombie | Instagram, May Ning | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As far as popular 2000s fashion brands go, Abercrombie & Fitch has come a long way since their Y2K days. Over recent years, the brand has launched more inclusive sizing with lines like the Curve Love collection which feature jeans with extra space in the hips.

Keep Reading Show less

Here Are 9 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers From Michael Kors & Almost All Of Them Are On Sale

Order ASAP & they'll arrive before December! 🙌

@michaelkors | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're still ordering your last-minute gifts for the holidays, you won't want to skip out on these stocking stuffers from Michael Kors.

Keep Reading Show less