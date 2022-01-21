Trending Tags

7 Affordable Rentals Near Niagara Falls Perfect For A Couples Getaway On Valentine's Day

You can get cozy in a luxurious apartment near the waterfalls. 😍

Commerce Editor
Andrii Drahuk | Dreamstime, Woraphon Banchobdi | Dreamstime

The best vacation spots in Ontario for couples were recently revealed and, according to Vrbo, the top five destinations are Niagara Falls, the Blue Mountains, Huntsville, Simcoe County and Essex County.

Niagara Falls, in particular, can be a romantic place to visit on Valentine's Day. Besides drinking ice wine all day, there are plenty of other fun things to do and sights to see with your significant other. For instance, you can grab tickets to the Seasky International Light Show, featuring a 1.2-kilometre trail of glowing sculptures and dazzling lights.

Of course, once you visit Niagara Falls you'll want to spend the night somewhere. Rather than booking a plain old hotel room, you can opt for something unique, spacious and romantic on Vrbo.

Here are some affordable rentals you can book for a romantic Valentine's Day getaway.

Luxurious apartment by the waterfall

Vrbo

The Riverview Apartments are Niagara’s latest trendy vacation rental. This high-end apartment is a short ten-minute walk to the best views of the Falls so you and your S/O can go out for an evening stroll after a nice home-cooked meal.

Vrbo
$119/night
Buy Now

Lovely cottage built in the 1900s

Vrbo

This looks like a huge house from the outside but it's so cozy and romantic inside. According to the owners, it's been recently renovated with the latest amenities. The kitchen looks absolutely gorgeous and it's great for staying in and cooking a nice meal on Valentine's Day.

Vrbo
$165/night
Buy Now

Starlight cottage with hot tub

Vrbo

​This bungalow is a bit more expensive than the other rentals on this list but it comes with a hot tub, so it could be well worth the splurge! Imagine how nice it'll be to unwind with a glass of wine after a romantic dinner. This house is about a 20-minute drive to the Falls, located in a quiet neighbourhood.

Vrbo
$252/night
Buy Now

Luxurious apartment by the Falls

Vrbo

Arriving somewhere with a tray full of champagne and strawberries waiting for you on the bed is always a nice treat. This apartment is located close to the Falls if you want to go out exploring on foot. There's even a health and beauty spa nearby if you're both in need of a little R&R.

Vrbo
$199/night
Buy Now

Bonbini loft

Vrbo

This loft has two bedrooms and two baths and the price is cheaper than most standard hotel rooms! If you enjoy your stay here for Valentine's Day, you can always come back in the summer because the rental has a private backyard with a deck so you can sip some wine outside in the sun.

Vrbo
$157/night
Buy Now

The maple leaf house

Vrbo

This is a spacious licensed cottage rental in Niagara Falls and you'll be walking distance to all the attractions. The bedrooms are freshly decorated and there's a small park directly across the street. It's perfect for couples looking for some quiet time.

Vrbo
$123/night
Buy Now

The perfect getaway

Vrbo

If you don't mind paying a little extra, you can stay in this fancy-looking house that's a 10-minute walk to the top of Clifton Hill, with tons of exciting attractions and must-try restaurants. It's such a gorgeous and spacious home, you can book a whole week and work remotely if need be.

Vrbo
$213/night
Buy Now

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

