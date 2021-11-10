Blue Mountain Is Hiring For Hundreds Of Jobs & They All Pay Above Minimum Wage
Perks include free skiing and snowboarding. ❄️
Looking for a new job? Blue Mountain Resort, located in the Collingwood area, is currently hiring hundreds of positions, and they all pay above minimum wage.
Following the province's plan to increase the hourly minimum wage to $15, the resort has announced that all of its wages will start at $16.50 per hour.
There are 500 positions available including room attendants, servers, and snowmaking operators.
The jobs come with perks like free skiing and snowboarding, resort discounts, a Tuition Assistance Program, and staff rates for lodging.
You can apply for the positions online or head to one of the resort's weekly fairs or walk-up interviews.
