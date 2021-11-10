Trending Tags

6 Ontario Remote Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $100K Without Too Much Experience

Never leave your couch again. 🤑

6 Ontario Remote Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $100K Without Too Much Experience
Wes Hicks | Unsplash

If Ontario remote jobs weren't as popular before COVID-19, they are now, especially those paying salaried wages.

Now that the work-from-home era is in full swing and positions are opening, we thought we'd showcase some opportunities that offer big paycheques with little experience needed.

So if you're sick of commuting and love breaking in a couch, you should check out some of the listings below.

Accounts Executive

Salary: $65,000-80,000 a year

Company: Locorum

Who Should Apply: Anyone who has at least three years of experience in sales and good organizational skills.

Apply Here

Sales Associate Premium Appliances

Salary: $50,000-100,000 a year

Company: Herb Caplan Appliances

Who Should Apply: Anyone with experience in appliance retail and customer service.

Apply Here

Inside Sales Agent

Salary: $100,000 a year

Company: RE/MAX

Who Should Apply: Self-motivated individuals with at least one year of successful sales and telesales experience.

Apply Here

Inside Sales Representative

Salary: $80,000-120,000 a year

Company: Simply Group

Who Should Apply: Anyone with two or more years of sales experience and strong communication skills.

Apply Here

Software Sales Representative

Salary: $100,000-125,000 a year

Company: Hour Consulting Corporation

Who Should Apply: Anyone reliable with a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in software sales.

Apply Here

Account Executive

LR-Tek Inc | Facebook

Salary: $60,000-80,000 a year

Company: Calyx Labs

Who Should Apply: Anyone with five years of experience in sales and experience in the cannabis industry.

Apply Here

