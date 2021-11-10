6 Ontario Remote Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $100K Without Too Much Experience
Never leave your couch again. 🤑
If Ontario remote jobs weren't as popular before COVID-19, they are now, especially those paying salaried wages.
Now that the work-from-home era is in full swing and positions are opening, we thought we'd showcase some opportunities that offer big paycheques with little experience needed.
So if you're sick of commuting and love breaking in a couch, you should check out some of the listings below.
Accounts Executive
Salary: $65,000-80,000 a year
Company: Locorum
Who Should Apply: Anyone who has at least three years of experience in sales and good organizational skills.
Sales Associate Premium Appliances
Salary: $50,000-100,000 a year
Company: Herb Caplan Appliances
Who Should Apply: Anyone with experience in appliance retail and customer service.
Inside Sales Agent
Salary: $100,000 a year
Company: RE/MAX
Who Should Apply: Self-motivated individuals with at least one year of successful sales and telesales experience.
Inside Sales Representative
Salary: $80,000-120,000 a year
Company: Simply Group
Who Should Apply: Anyone with two or more years of sales experience and strong communication skills.
Software Sales Representative
Salary: $100,000-125,000 a year
Company: Hour Consulting Corporation
Who Should Apply: Anyone reliable with a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in software sales.
Account Executive
Salary: $60,000-80,000 a year
Company: Calyx Labs
Who Should Apply: Anyone with five years of experience in sales and experience in the cannabis industry.