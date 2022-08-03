NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Metrolinx Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions & These 7 Jobs Pay Up To $100K

Get those resumes cleaned up!

Toronto Associate Editor
Are you constantly looking for jobs in Ontario that pay well, but you are overwhelmed with all the job posting out there? Well, if you're interested in a job in transit, then you might want to listen up.

Metrolinx is hiring for so many job positions right now, and the pay is unreal.

The transit company was named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers of 2022. This is due to the number of sick days Metrolinx offers their employees including part-time, contract, and newly hired staff members.

Metrolinx also has some awesome benefits and perks which include "comprehensive healthcare benefits, flexible work arrangements, a robust pension plan, an Employee Care Office and more, as proof of our commitment that your physical and mental well-being is a top priority at Metrolinx."

Here's a list of seven current Metrolinx jobs, that if you love transit, you'll want to hop on board.

Operations Controller - Talent Pool

Salary: $75,940— $103,540 per year

Who Should Apply: How do you feel about GO Trains and the UP Express? You might want to apply for this job if you love them. Here you'll be controlling, coordinating, and monitoring their overall daily operation, so you'll need experience working in a control centre and have excellent computer skills.

Apply Here

Transportation Planner

Salary: $76,699 — $104,575 per year

Who Should Apply: If you want to improve the city's transportation system, then this is a job for you. You'll need a degree in Transportation Planning, Urban Planning, Transportation Engineering or something related, and solid management skills.

Apply Here

Business Continuity Specialist

Salary: $76,699 — $104,575 per year

Who Should Apply: If you have a degree in Business Administration or similar but would also enjoy "development, maintenance and testing of business continuity plans," then check this job posting out.

Apply Here

HVAC Technician

Salary: $38.46 — $43.77 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you have a minimum of 2 years of experience in "operating and maintaining gas fired, and air conditioning / refrigeration equipment in a heavy industrial environment, including experience with hoisting and cranes (0-8 Ton capacity)," then make sure to check out this gig.

Apply Here

Databasing Specialist

Salary: $87,009 — $118,257 per year

Who Should Apply: Do you enjoy crunching numbers? Do you have a degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Management, Statistics, or something similar, then look no further and give this job posting a shot.

Apply Here

Rail Traffic Controller

Salary: $87,009— $118,257 per year

Who Should Apply: Are trains of interest to you? Then listen up. In this job, you'll "support and coordinate critical network operations to ensure the safe and efficient movement of trains; effectively planning, scheduling, and managing railway assets to minimize train delays." So, you'll need a degree in Business Administration, Transportation, or something similar, and the ability to obtain the Canadian Rail Operating Rules (CROR) certification.

Apply Here

Senior Project Officer, Customer Service Delivery

Salary: $86,147 – $117,086 per year

Who Should Apply: If you have a degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field but also around six years of experience "in the planning, design and implementation of cross-functional programs and projects," then this job is for you.

Apply Here

