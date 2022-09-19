Metrolinx Is Getting A New Ticketing System For Fare Evaders & You Could Be Charged $200
Repeat offenders could pay big bucks! 👀
Metrolinx is getting a new tiered system for dealing with fare evasion this fall.
So if you're in the habit of taking free rides on the GO train or other public transit, you may be in for a fine or two in the near future.
The tiered system will work with gradually increasing fines, according to a Metrolinx board report.
First-time offenders will receive a penalty fare of $35, second-time offenders will have to pay $50 and third-time offenders will be required to pay a $100 fine.
Riders caught four or more times without paying their fare will see a substantial jump in price and "automatically" be served a $200 Provincial Offence Notice.
"This new approach to managing fare-related offences would enable Metrolinx to recover lost revenue while ensuring a fair, consistent approach for fare evaders, while improving the perception of fairness among compliant customers," according to Metrolinx.
The next step for repeat offenders will be to issue a summons, requiring the rider to appear in court, and if convicted, they could face a fine of up to $5,000.
The new system, which was made with an "anti-racism-focused lens to prevent and remove any discrimination or bias in the design," will replace the previous bylaw on October 10, 2022.
Under the current system, Revenue Protection Officers and Special Constables who find passengers travelling without a valid ticket can issue a $100 fine or issue "educational notices" for "first time offenders and minor non-compliances."
However, Metrolinx notes that this approach does not allow them to recover the revenue they would have made from the lost ticket fare and puts the judgment call on the officer to decide whether to not to fine the customer.
Whereas under the new system, there is less room for bias and lower fees for first-time and second-time offenders.
The TTC is also bringing the hammer down on fare evasion this fall, so you might want to keep some transit money handy.