6 Jobs In Ontario That Will Pay You Over $100K To Work From Home

This article is the first in Narcity's bi-weekly Millennial Money Makers series, which profiles young Canadians who are making money in "new" — and often surprising — ways. Have a story to tell? Get in touch with sarah.rohoman@narcity.com.
From dropping out of high school to creating a million-dollar bakery, Rebecca Hamilton is the underdog success story you love to see — and she wants you to know that you can do it, too.
Hamilton is the founder and CEO of Chick Boss Cake where she creates Instagram-worthy treats like cakes, cupcakes, milkshakes, and other sweets. The 33-year-old has three locations of her bakery that operate in London, Woodstock, and St. Thomas. She's also an author, a podcast host, a blogger, and she launched a website called Rebecca Hamilton CO. that she uses to help entrepreneurs start and create successful businesses.
Hamilton spoke to Narcity about how she makes her money, advice for aspiring bakers, and the best and worst parts of the job.
How did you get to where you are now?
"I had a really hard time when I was younger and then in my teenage years," Hamilton told Narcity about growing up in Cambridge, Ontario. "My house I lived in growing up was really chaotic. And so I ended up dropping out of high school when I was 16 years old.
"I didn't go to business school, I didn't go to bakery school. I'm completely self-taught. I learned a lot of my skills from watching YouTube videos and watching Cake Boss on TLC, which was my favourite show ever."
She added that decorating cakes became a creative outlet, so she started doing it with her husband.
"We just started it as a passion project, as a hobby, I didn't take it seriously at all," she said.
"I didn't have anybody else to really look up to who had a local really successful business, especially in the baking industry, because you don't really think of that being a huge successful or lucrative career choice."
She added: "I'm very, very passionate about sharing my story of how I literally came from nothing. I just built this business that has turned into a really big success. Because I know that there are many people out there that feel the way that I felt — I felt worthless, I didn't feel smart enough."
"Even when I was growing my business, when I was writing the book, when I started my podcast, I never had any idea at any point of what I was doing. I just did what I thought was the best decision to move forward."
"Last year, our bakery did $1.3 million in sales," Hamilton told Narcity. "Hitting over a million in sales for a bakery to me is just mind-blowing in and of itself, let alone the fact that I didn't know what I was doing at any point."
Now, Hamilton and her husband work in the bakery full-time and live in Tillsonburg, Ontario.
"We both make a really great living doing this together. We both have triple-figure incomes from our million-dollar bakery," she said of their six-figure salaries. "So that is a huge accomplishment for me because I just can't believe that I'm the person responsible for starting this whole thing and growing it to a point where I can have a triple-figure income.
"It's just something that I'm really proud of, especially because of where I came from."
How much money can people expect to make in your industry?
Hamilton said it doesn't matter what industry you're in — you have the potential to be as successful as you want to be, and to make as much money as you want to make.
"It depends on what your goals are, if your goals are to make a lot of money and take your business to the top and you're willing to do whatever it takes, then your income potential is unlimited."
She added that you have to constantly grow and evolve and add new things into the mix.
"I have my bakery store, but I also have my podcast, I also have my blog, I'm writing books — I'm doing all of these other things that are like spin-offs of my main bakery business," she said.
"I'm a firm believer that if that's your goal, to earn a triple-figure income, grow into a million-dollar business, you can absolutely do it if you put in the work and you do whatever it takes. And you need to realize that business is not easy, and it's hard work. Especially in the beginning. So you just need to set what your goals are."
"The best part of the job for me is connecting with people, and I'm helping other entrepreneurs realize their potential. That's why I love sharing my story because other people find it inspiring and helpful to know all of the struggles that I've been through, and I was able to create success out of it," Hamilton told Narcity.
She added that she also loves how her bakery business "can create lasting memories" for special occasions, such as weddings.
"It's honestly just an honour to be part of such a special occasion in somebody's life," she said. "We have a lot of customers who have gotten their birthday cake from us. And then they got their wedding cake from us. And then they're having a baby, they have a baby shower cake from us. And it's just being a part of all of those milestones."
"So I think that that is honestly the most special part for me, is just seeing all of these customers who have stuck by us through all of the hard times all of the COVID challenges and everything like that, and watching their families grow alongside us and us being able to provide them joy and happiness in those moments is my favourite, favourite part."
On the other hand, Hamilton said that while she feels she's "living her purpose," she would hate to be doing bookkeeping and accounting.
"That's why it's really important to delegate those things that are the worst parts of the business to other people who don't think it's the worst part of the business because that's what their strengths are. You're providing employment opportunities to people who love counting numbers."
How much has social media played a part in your success?
"We actually create the products for social media so that they get shared by people so that people are taking selfies with our products and posting it," Hamilton said. "That's where our customers are, in that demographic of wanting to take a picture with something super epic and super cool. And that's kind of how it snowballs as well because other people will be like, 'oh, where did you get that milkshake from?' or 'where did you get that cake from?' and everybody wants to feel special and included."
She added that this was especially important during COVID. "Our social media during COVID picked up substantially because guess what, that's all people were able to do. So I'm super passionate about it and really encourage other businesses to put an emphasis and put their marketing dollars into social media. And you can see the return that you're getting on the dollar you're spending as well."
"My book is called The Million Dollar Bakery, but as nice and as cute as that title sounds, my book is actually all of the hard things that I've been through and all of the lessons that I've learned in it. So that's my main message that I want to get across, is for people who want to try their hobby, turn it into a business, live a better, more intentional life, then I share a lot of my tips that worked for me."
"I've heard a lot of stories [about] other people being able to relate to my story, as awkward and vulnerable as it was for me to write that, just knowing that it's helped and impacted other people is everything I ever wanted in life."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
How much would you pay to live on an island where you can forget about COVID-19 rules? Or maybe the better question is, how much can you afford?
You'll need a pay stub handy if you want to vacation on the black sand beaches of Montserrat, a supposedly "COVID-free" Caribbean island where your salary will make or break your chances of getting in.
The British territory claims to be one of the few coronavirus-free travel destinations in the world, but their "show me the money" policy has made it tough for people to actually visit.
You need to make at least $70,000 a year to get into the country as a remote worker, and until recently you had to commit to staying for at least two months, according to the government's rules. That's in US dollars, so you might want to check your conversion rates before you apply.
The island's strict entry rules are all about attracting remote workers while protecting the roughly 5,000 people who live there, although the rules might be working a little too well. Only 21 people have actually made the cut to date, according to the New York Times.
The island has kept its coronavirus cases low by limiting visitors, although its record is not perfect. There were two active cases on the island as of Monday.
But that doesn't mean Montserrat will be off-limits forever. The government just announced that they're dropping most of their visitor rules at the beginning of October, with the exception that all visitors must be fully vaccinated and will have to isolate for a few days before visiting the island.
That means you can apply to visit next month and you don't even need to have a job — although you'll still have to pay your way to get there.
If you are lucky enough to make US$70K, the island's remote worker program is still open and it's tax free. Why not get in before the tourists show up next month?
The accessible job openings, which are listed as Sales Intern, Strategy Intern and Strategy MBA Intern, only require applicants to be studying in a related field, making them a great opportunity for students trying to get their foot in the door.
"Internships at TikTok aim to provide students the chance to work with our clients and teams to address key business problems and identify areas of growth for the company. With your education and experience, you will be able to take on real-world challenges from day one," an excerpt from the listing reads.
The deadline for submissions is slated for February 2022 with candidates allowed to apply to a maximum of two positions.
However, if you do have some experience under your belt, there are tons of other TikTok positions to choose from.
Roles like Media Partnership Lead, Strategy & Project Lead, Industry Lead Role and more are all up for grabs.
If you're tired of sifting through Ontario jobs that don't offer the complete package then you'll probably be excited by these worthwhile finds.
Multiple positions are now hiring that not only offer competitive salaries but also offer plenty of eye-catching perks, making them the perfect opportunities for anyone looking to move up their field in a rewarding way.
However, it is worth noting that some of these positions do require quite a bit of experience, so make sure to check if you qualify before applying.
Perks: Mental health support, three weeks vacation and paid personal days
Company: Real Food For Real Kids
Who Should Apply: Anyone with an undergraduate degree in accounting, business, commerce or finance and a minimum of three years in an HR management role plus five years experience in accounting and finance.