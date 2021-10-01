Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money
canada jobs

7 Ottawa Jobs That Are Actually Hiring RN & Pay $100K Or Higher

It's time to fix up that resume! 🤑

7 Ottawa Jobs That Are Actually Hiring RN & Pay $100K Or Higher
@lifelineott | Instagram, @allstatecanada | Instagram

Do you dream about having a six-figure salary? If so, you'll want to check out these Ottawa jobs that pay up to $100,000 or more.

On top of the high-paying salary, some offer incredible perks like employee discounts and several weeks of vacation. So if you are tired of your job, it is time to send in your application to one of the careers below!

Records And Registration Manage

Salary: $86,568.00 - $108,209.00

Company: Algonquin College

Who Should Apply: If you have a degree in administration or education and are comfortable leading a team, you could join the Registrar's Office leadership team.

Apply Here

Business Development Representative

Salary: $100,000

Company: Allstate Canada

Who Should Apply: Those with at least two years of sales experience and strong communication skills. Some perks at this job are you'll get employee discounts, and only need to work three to four days in the office.

Apply Here

Corporate Social Responsibility Manager

Salary: $90,800 - $114,000

Company: Canadian Blood Services

Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have at least five years of experience managing a corporate social responsibility program and have a master's degree. If hired, you'll get not only an excellent salary but four weeks of paid vacation.

Apply Here

Admissions Office Manager

Salary: $81,880 - $112,585

Company: Ottawa University

Who Should Apply: If you want to help with the planning and organization of the admission process at Ottawa University. You should apply to join the team if you are bilingual with at least five years of experience in human resources.

Apply Here

JavaScript Developer

Salary: $100,000 to $130,000

Company: STS

Who Should Apply: Do you have a degree in computer science? If so, you could be a great fit for this high-paying software development career.

Apply Here

Manager

Salary: $111,452 - $127,950

Company: Public Safety Canada

Who Should Apply: Public Safety Canada is hiring for multiple manager positions that require experience in preparing briefing reports and planning documents. There are three streams to pick from, policy, corporate strategic planning, and research, so you can apply the one that interests you most.

Apply Here

Bilingual Human Resources Manager

Salary: $120,000 - $130,000

Company: LRO Staffing

Who Should Apply: For those passionate about working in human resources, you can help develop programs and provide guidance to management on staffing and labour relations.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

How This 33-Year-Old Self-Taught Baker From Ontario Built A Million-Dollar Bakery

"I never had any idea at any point of what I was doing."

@chickbosscake | Instagram

This article is the first in Narcity's bi-weekly Millennial Money Makers series, which profiles young Canadians who are making money in "new" — and often surprising — ways. Have a story to tell? Get in touch with sarah.rohoman@narcity.com.

From dropping out of high school to creating a million-dollar bakery, Rebecca Hamilton is the underdog success story you love to see — and she wants you to know that you can do it, too.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Universities Are Hiring For So Many Positions RN & Some Will Pay Up To $138K A Year

You can make your money on campus.

@queensuniversity | Instagram, Maurizio De Mattei | Dreamstime

Multiple Ontario universities are looking to fill a long list of positions right now, and the starting salaries are no joke.

Queen's University, The University of Toronto and McMaster are just some of the schools looking to add some new staff.

Keep Reading Show less

The City Of Toronto Is Hiring For So Many Winter Jobs & You Can Make Over Minimum Wage

Get your resume ready!

@cityofto | Instagram, @cityofto | Instagram

Snow lovers rejoice! The City of Toronto is hiring for a bunch of winter jobs right now, and a lot of them are paying over minimum wage.

According to the City, the recreational opportunities, some of which pay over $20 an hour, include Ski Patrol Attendants, Skate Program Instructors and Rink Guards.

Keep Reading Show less

CSIS Is Hiring Students All Across Canada RN & It Pays Up To $27 An Hour

You'll need to take a polygraph test.

Makoto Hasegawa | Dreamstime, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

If you've always wanted to channel your inner James Bond, you're in luck, because Canada's secret service agency, known as CSIS is currently hiring.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) recently tweeted out that they're looking for students in a variety of fields to intern for the fall of 2022.

Keep Reading Show less